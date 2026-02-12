McGraw Hill, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results

di
Business Wire
-

Total Revenue Increased 4.2% Driven by Re-Occurring Revenue Growth of 14.8%; Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance Raised

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE: MH) (“McGraw Hill” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter 2026 ended December 31, 2025.



Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Key Financial Highlights

McGraw Hill continued to leverage its scale, proprietary content, data, technology and domain expertise to drive Q3 performance, delivering revenue growth and margin expansion.

  • Total Revenue of $434.2 million, an increase of 4.2% year-over-year, driven by 24.0% year-over-year growth in Higher Education.
  • Re-occurring revenue of $357.5 million, an increase of 14.8% year-over-year.
  • Digital revenue of $363.7 million, an increase of 11.0% year-over-year.
  • Remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $1,696.8 million as of December 31, 2025 demonstrates predictability and visibility into future revenue.
  • GAAP gross profit of $370.3 million, representing a GAAP gross profit margin of 85.3%, an increase of nearly 100 basis points versus prior year.
  • GAAP net income (loss) of $(20.2) million, compared to $(52.9) million in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $135.9 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of 31.3%, an increase of nearly 100 basis points versus prior year.
  • Strong results support an upward revision to fiscal year 2026 guidance.
  • Accelerated debt paydown with $200 million in term loan pre-payments during the quarter advancing toward the 2.0x-2.5x net leverage target. As of December 31, 2025, Net Leverage Ratio(1) stood at 2.9x.

“Delivering strong fiscal third quarter 2026 results is a testament to our team’s disciplined execution and our mission to empower students through personalized learning,” said Simon Allen, who retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on February 9, 2026. Simon Allen will remain Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors, and is succeeded by Philip Moyer. “Rejoining McGraw Hill in 2018 was one of the best decisions of my career, and I am immensely proud of the foundation we’ve built--and the progress we have made--strengthening our financial profile, advancing our digital transformation, building scaled, data-driven solutions to support personalized learning, and becoming a publicly traded company. As Chair of the Board of Directors, I will remain deeply engaged for the foreseeable future and am confident in McGraw Hill’s strategy and leadership. Philip’s deep expertise in technology and artificial intelligence, paired with his customer-centric approach, aligns well with McGraw Hill’s next phase of growth as we continue to evolve our digital, data-driven foundation to support the next generation of learners.”

“I am thrilled to join McGraw Hill at this pivotal moment in education,” said Philip Moyer, McGraw Hill’s President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. “Simon and his team have built an extraordinary foundation. McGraw Hill is one of the most respected leaders in the industry, with unmatched assets to serve the next generation of learners. We are a digital-first business with some of the world’s most trusted global curricula. We have over a century of learning insights, and proprietary data and analytics. We have deep global customer relationships and, over the past 2 years, we have been rolling out AI solutions at scale and delivering real improvements in education outcomes. My focus is to build on this foundation, accelerate new and engaging learning tools, broaden the customers we serve and drive sustainable and profitable growth.”

“Our fiscal third quarter results again showcase the resilience and quality of our revenue profile, with double-digit growth in re-occurring and digital revenue and continued operating leverage. We are translating our strategic vision into impressive financial results, evidenced by our ability to raise our fiscal year 2026 guidance,” said Bob Sallmann, McGraw Hill’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Additionally, our strong free cash flow enabled us to continue to reduce debt in the fiscal third quarter, and we remain committed to our net leverage target.”

Fiscal Third Quarter Strategic Highlights

The Company delivered market share gains and meaningful strategic progress in fiscal third quarter while advancing the scale and integration of its solutions.

  • Diversified Growth: Strength in core, supplemented by portfolio expansion with offerings such as ALEKS Adventure, ALEKS Calculus, Sharpen Advantage for Higher Education institutions, and McGraw Hill Plus.
  • Innovative Content Expansion: First-to-market Evergreen content delivery platform featured over 700 Higher Education titles, with ongoing educator adoption driving retention and valuable time savings.
  • Go-to-Market Excellence: Sales and marketing investments continued to pay forward with increased platform usage and customer satisfaction, while reinforcing customer centricity and share gains.
  • Expanding Solution Impact: Strong growth across McGraw Hill solutions, driven by AI powered capability enhancements such as AI Reader, Teacher Assistant and Writing Assistant, which improve efficacy, save educator time, and support ongoing share gain and customer retention.
  • Scaling AI Solutions: AI Reader recorded 16 million interactions, or 27 million since inception. With more than 1 million unique users in Q3, this AI tool is demonstrating accelerating customer engagement and scaling benefits, a proof point that AI represents a tailwind to the business.
  • Enhanced Integration: McGraw Hill continues to advance deeper institutional alignment and solution integration, with McGraw Hill Plus and future Sharpen and ALEKS integration.
  • Operational Efficiency: Infusing technology across the business to support productivity, streamline operations, and support future margin expansion opportunities.
  • Employer Recognition: Forbes named McGraw Hill one of America’s Best Midsize Employers in 2026, highlighting its mission-driven culture, employee excellence, and depth of industry expertise.
  • Leadership Transition: Philip Moyer was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective February 9, 2026, bringing seasoned leadership to guide McGraw Hill’s next phase of growth. Former President and Chief Executive Officer Simon Allen continues as Chair of the Board of Directors, ensuring continuity and strategic stewardship for the foreseeable future.

Fiscal Third Quarter Segment Highlights

McGraw Hill's segment performance was led by strong double-digit growth in Higher Education, resilience in K-12 with share gain amid a smaller market year, and improving performance in Global Professional and International.

Higher Education

  • Revenue totaled $225.4 million, an increase of 24.0% year-over-year driven by record market share, value-based pricing, and favorable enrollment trends.
  • Re-occurring revenue totaled $196.0 million, an increase of 33.5% year-over-year, while digital revenue rose 24.8% year-over-year to $203.1 million, underscoring the scalability of subscription-based solutions.
  • Inclusive Access remains a pivotal distribution channel, comprising 60% of Higher Education revenue.
  • Evergreen continues to scale across over 700 titles, representing 70% of Higher Education revenue.
  • New innovations like AI Reader and Sharpen are driving engagement, and ALEKS Calculus is poised to unlock additional TAM.

K-12

  • Revenue totaled $128.2 million, down 14.6% year-over-year, as share gains were offset by the smaller overall fiscal year 2026 market opportunity.
  • Re-occurring revenue totaled $110.7 million, declining only 1.6% year-over-year, due to strong market capture and robust prior year sales.
  • End-to-end portfolio provides competitive differentiation within the larger fiscal year 2027 market opportunity.
  • Integrated solutions include McGraw Hill Plus, ALEKS Adventure and new AI capabilities which continue to demonstrate increased utilization rates, time savings and efficacy.

Global Professional and International

  • Medical and engineering sectors drove revenue growth in Global Professional, while the International revenue decline narrowed relative to the preceding quarter.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

($ in thousands)

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

 

$

434,162

 

 

$

416,493

 

 

$

1,639,059

 

 

$

1,628,037

 

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

$

63,844

 

 

$

65,253

 

 

$

326,305

 

 

$

343,901

 

Operating and administrative expenses

 

$

257,201

 

 

$

250,095

 

 

$

798,227

 

 

$

773,961

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(20,199

)

 

$

(52,928

)

 

$

85,587

 

 

$

71,028

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

135,867

 

 

$

126,208

 

 

$

613,689

 

 

$

595,139

 

Net income (loss) margin

 

 

(4.7

)%

 

 

(12.7

)%

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

4.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

 

 

31.3

%

 

 

30.3

%

 

 

37.4

%

 

 

36.6

%

Adjusted net income (loss) (1)

 

$

52,961

 

 

$

182,781

 

 

$

314,292

 

 

$

530,434

 

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

The following fiscal year 2026 guidance is forward-looking, and is based on the Company’s current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from what is indicated below.

 

 

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance - Prior

 

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance - Updated

 

 

As of November 12, 2025

 

As of February 11, 2026

($ in millions)

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

Revenue

 

$

2,031

 

$

2,061

 

$

2,067

 

$

2,087

Re-occurring Revenue

 

 

1,504

 

 

1,524

 

 

1,516

 

 

1,526

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

 

702

 

 

722

 

 

729

 

 

739

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Today, February 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET, McGraw Hill will host a conference call via webcast to review fiscal third quarter 2026 results and provide a business update. The webcast will be hosted by Simon Allen, Chair of the Board of Directors, Philip Moyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Sallmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and will conclude with a question-and-answer session.

To access the live webcast or to view a replay, visit the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.mheducation.com/

The live question and answer portion of the call can be accessed by registering online at the Event Registration Page at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. Registration can be completed in advance of the conference call.

About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill (NYSE: MH) is a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, supporting the evolving needs of millions of educators and students around the world. We provide trusted, high-quality content and personalized learning experiences that use data, technology and learning science to help students progress towards their goals. Through our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and belonging, we are dedicated to improving outcomes and access to education for all. We have over 30 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and make our learning solutions available in more than 80 languages. The Company’s fiscal year is the 52-week period ended March 31. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “seeks,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which it operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for them; however, the Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the developments in the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including those described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act, filed on July 24, 2025, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. Any forward-looking statements the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information. future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities law.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to presenting financial results that have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we have included in this release the following non-GAAP financial measures—EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, Adjusted operating and administrative expenses, Adjusted selling and marketing expenses, Adjusted general and administrative expenses, Adjusted research and development expenses and Net Leverage Ratio. All such financial measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business and the underlying trends that affect our performance. The Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. We include these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because management uses them to assess our performance. We believe that they reflect the underlying trends and indicators of our business and allow management to focus on the most meaningful indicators of our continuous operational performance. Although we believe these measures are useful for investors for the same reasons, readers of the financial statements herein should note that these measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Each of these measures is not a recognized term under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss), or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, or to cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity. Such measures are presented for supplemental information purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitute measures for our results as reported under GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business, rather than evaluating GAAP results alone. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies, and our use of these measures varies from others in our industry. Such measures are not intended to be a measure of cash available for management’s discretionary use, as they may not capture actual cash obligations associated with interest payments, other debt service requirements and taxes. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our GAAP results and use these non-GAAP measures only supplementally. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the “Supplemental Information” section below and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on February 11, 2026, for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2026. We provide this non-GAAP measure to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons (as set forth above) that we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of fiscal year 2026 net income (loss) to a forward-looking estimate of fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of net income (loss) for fiscal year 2026 is unreasonably difficult to predict and estimate and is often dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our future financial results. Our forward-looking estimates of both GAAP and non-GAAP measures of our financial performance may differ materially from our actual results and should not be relied upon as statements of fact.

MCGRAW HILL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

$

434,162

 

 

$

416,493

 

 

$

1,639,059

 

$

1,628,037

 

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)

 

63,844

 

 

 

65,253

 

 

 

326,305

 

 

343,901

 

Gross profit

 

370,318

 

 

 

351,240

 

 

 

1,312,754

 

 

1,284,136

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating and administrative expenses

 

257,201

 

 

 

250,095

 

 

 

798,227

 

 

773,961

 

Depreciation

 

27,308

 

 

 

17,707

 

 

 

62,218

 

 

50,448

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

55,417

 

 

 

59,279

 

 

 

169,167

 

 

180,692

 

Total operating expenses

 

339,926

 

 

 

327,081

 

 

 

1,029,612

 

 

1,005,101

 

Operating income (loss)

 

30,392

 

 

 

24,159

 

 

 

283,142

 

 

279,035

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

47,358

 

 

 

68,877

 

 

 

162,072

 

 

229,899

 

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

 

8,183

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,544

 

 

2,719

 

Income (loss) from operations before taxes

 

(25,149

)

 

 

(44,718

)

 

 

96,526

 

 

46,417

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

(4,950

)

 

 

8,210

 

 

 

10,939

 

 

(24,611

)

Net income (loss)

$

(20,199

)

 

$

(52,928

)

 

$

85,587

 

$

71,028

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

0.47

 

$

0.43

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

0.47

 

$

0.43

 

 

 

(1) See “Supplemental Information—Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Non-GAAP operating and administrative expenses” for a breakdown of our GAAP operating and administrative expenses and a reconciliation to the corresponding Non-GAAP financial measure.

MCGRAW HILL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

March 31, 2025

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

514,392

 

 

$

389,830

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,569 and $13,521 as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively

 

242,331

 

 

 

338,426

 

Inventories, net

 

169,667

 

 

 

174,018

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

142,517

 

 

 

150,357

 

Total current assets

 

1,068,907

 

 

 

1,052,631

 

Product development costs, net

 

255,137

 

 

 

222,182

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

90,408

 

 

 

95,197

 

Goodwill

 

2,557,595

 

 

 

2,557,595

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

1,285,551

 

 

 

1,454,185

 

Deferred income taxes

 

7,138

 

 

 

7,983

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

47,853

 

 

 

49,661

 

Other non-current assets

 

331,458

 

 

 

318,326

 

Total assets

$

5,644,047

 

 

$

5,757,760

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

113,127

 

 

$

146,742

 

Accrued royalties

 

110,911

 

 

 

71,457

 

Accrued compensation

 

89,059

 

 

 

124,954

 

Deferred revenue

 

813,153

 

 

 

794,031

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

13,170

 

 

 

13,170

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

8,652

 

 

 

8,042

 

Other current liabilities

 

133,999

 

 

 

172,023

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,282,071

 

 

 

1,330,419

 

Long-term debt

 

2,605,642

 

 

 

3,164,551

 

Deferred income taxes

 

16,399

 

 

 

15,656

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

883,663

 

 

 

882,156

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

60,491

 

 

 

64,737

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

20,439

 

 

 

19,997

 

Total liabilities

 

4,868,705

 

 

 

5,477,516

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

 

 

Class A voting common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 186,471,212 shares authorized, 165,160,216 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025

 

 

 

 

1,652

 

Class B non-voting common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 14,384,922 shares authorized, 1,451,303 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025

 

 

 

 

14

 

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 191,001,519 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025; and no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025

 

1,910

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,969,217

 

 

 

1,562,204

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,195,613

)

 

 

(1,281,200

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(172

)

 

 

(2,426

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

775,342

 

 

 

280,244

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

5,644,047

 

 

$

5,757,760

 

MCGRAW HILL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

85,587

 

 

$

71,028

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

Depreciation (including amortization of technology costs)

 

62,218

 

 

 

50,448

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

169,167

 

 

 

180,692

 

Amortization of product development costs

 

44,962

 

 

 

44,703

 

Amortization of deferred royalties

 

67,654

 

 

 

65,280

 

Amortization of deferred commission costs

 

15,983

 

 

 

12,735

 

Stock-based compensation

 

31,737

 

 

 

 

Credit losses on accounts receivable

 

(529

)

 

 

(2,556

)

Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate cap

 

 

 

 

235

 

Inventory obsolescence

 

8,300

 

 

 

9,784

 

Deferred income taxes

 

845

 

 

 

(1,184

)

Amortization of debt discount

 

9,947

 

 

 

14,989

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

3,744

 

 

 

8,782

 

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

 

24,544

 

 

 

2,719

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

100,633

 

 

 

(433

)

Inventories

 

(3,132

)

 

 

51,996

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

(92,827

)

 

 

(127,245

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(25,268

)

 

 

40,152

 

Deferred revenue

 

18,964

 

 

 

238,561

 

Other current liabilities

 

(42,123

)

 

 

30,653

 

Other changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

 

(3,109

)

 

 

(3,870

)

Cash provided by (used for) operating activities

 

477,297

 

 

 

687,469

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Product development expenditures

 

(76,680

)

 

 

(60,476

)

Capital expenditures

 

(61,039

)

 

 

(42,621

)

Cash provided by (used for) investing activities

 

(137,719

)

 

 

(103,097

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Payment of A&E Term Loan Facility

 

(595,575

)

 

 

(103,292

)

Payment of Term Loan Facility

 

 

 

 

(754,875

)

Borrowings on 2024 Secured Notes

 

 

 

 

650,000

 

Payment of finance lease obligations

 

(5,912

)

 

 

(7,708

)

Payment of deferred financing costs

 

 

 

 

(24,027

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock in Initial Public Offering, net of underwriting discounts

 

392,862

 

 

 

 

Deferred Initial Public Offering costs

 

(7,037

)

 

 

 

Cash provided by (used for) financing activities

 

(215,662

)

 

 

(239,902

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

646

 

 

 

896

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

124,562

 

 

 

345,366

 

Cash and cash equivalents, at the beginning of the period

 

389,830

 

 

 

203,618

 

Cash and cash equivalents, at the end of the period

$

514,392

 

 

$

548,984

 

Supplemental disclosures

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest expense

$

124,679

 

 

$

173,392

 

Cash paid for income taxes

 

73,832

 

 

 

33,401

 


Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Danielle Kloeblen
Danielle.kloeblen@mheducation.com

Zack Ajzenman
Zack.ajzenman@mheducation.com

Lizzie Kenter
Lizzie.kenter@mheducation.com

Media Contacts:
Cathy McManus
Cathy.mcmanus@mheducation.com

Tyler Reed
Tyler.reed@mheducation.com


Read full story here