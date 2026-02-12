McGraw Hill, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results

Total Revenue Increased 4.2% Driven by Re-Occurring Revenue Growth of 14.8%; Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance Raised

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE: MH) (“McGraw Hill” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Key Financial Highlights

McGraw Hill continued to leverage its scale, proprietary content, data, technology and domain expertise to drive Q3 performance, delivering revenue growth and margin expansion.

Total Revenue of $434.2 million, an increase of 4.2% year-over-year, driven by 24.0% year-over-year growth in Higher Education.

Re-occurring revenue of $357.5 million, an increase of 14.8% year-over-year.

Digital revenue of $363.7 million, an increase of 11.0% year-over-year.

Remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $1,696.8 million as of December 31, 2025 demonstrates predictability and visibility into future revenue.

GAAP gross profit of $370.3 million, representing a GAAP gross profit margin of 85.3%, an increase of nearly 100 basis points versus prior year.

GAAP net income (loss) of $(20.2) million, compared to $(52.9) million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $135.9 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) of 31.3%, an increase of nearly 100 basis points versus prior year.

of $135.9 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.3%, an increase of nearly 100 basis points versus prior year. Strong results support an upward revision to fiscal year 2026 guidance.

Accelerated debt paydown with $200 million in term loan pre-payments during the quarter advancing toward the 2.0x-2.5x net leverage target. As of December 31, 2025, Net Leverage Ratio(1) stood at 2.9x.

“Delivering strong fiscal third quarter 2026 results is a testament to our team’s disciplined execution and our mission to empower students through personalized learning,” said Simon Allen, who retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on February 9, 2026. Simon Allen will remain Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors, and is succeeded by Philip Moyer. “Rejoining McGraw Hill in 2018 was one of the best decisions of my career, and I am immensely proud of the foundation we’ve built--and the progress we have made--strengthening our financial profile, advancing our digital transformation, building scaled, data-driven solutions to support personalized learning, and becoming a publicly traded company. As Chair of the Board of Directors, I will remain deeply engaged for the foreseeable future and am confident in McGraw Hill’s strategy and leadership. Philip’s deep expertise in technology and artificial intelligence, paired with his customer-centric approach, aligns well with McGraw Hill’s next phase of growth as we continue to evolve our digital, data-driven foundation to support the next generation of learners.”

“I am thrilled to join McGraw Hill at this pivotal moment in education,” said Philip Moyer, McGraw Hill’s President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. “Simon and his team have built an extraordinary foundation. McGraw Hill is one of the most respected leaders in the industry, with unmatched assets to serve the next generation of learners. We are a digital-first business with some of the world’s most trusted global curricula. We have over a century of learning insights, and proprietary data and analytics. We have deep global customer relationships and, over the past 2 years, we have been rolling out AI solutions at scale and delivering real improvements in education outcomes. My focus is to build on this foundation, accelerate new and engaging learning tools, broaden the customers we serve and drive sustainable and profitable growth.”

“Our fiscal third quarter results again showcase the resilience and quality of our revenue profile, with double-digit growth in re-occurring and digital revenue and continued operating leverage. We are translating our strategic vision into impressive financial results, evidenced by our ability to raise our fiscal year 2026 guidance,” said Bob Sallmann, McGraw Hill’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Additionally, our strong free cash flow enabled us to continue to reduce debt in the fiscal third quarter, and we remain committed to our net leverage target.”

Fiscal Third Quarter Strategic Highlights

The Company delivered market share gains and meaningful strategic progress in fiscal third quarter while advancing the scale and integration of its solutions.

Diversified Growth: Strength in core, supplemented by portfolio expansion with offerings such as ALEKS Adventure, ALEKS Calculus, Sharpen Advantage for Higher Education institutions, and McGraw Hill Plus.

Strength in core, supplemented by portfolio expansion with offerings such as ALEKS Adventure, ALEKS Calculus, Sharpen Advantage for Higher Education institutions, and McGraw Hill Plus. Innovative Content Expansion: First-to-market Evergreen content delivery platform featured over 700 Higher Education titles, with ongoing educator adoption driving retention and valuable time savings.

First-to-market Evergreen content delivery platform featured over 700 Higher Education titles, with ongoing educator adoption driving retention and valuable time savings. Go-to-Market Excellence: Sales and marketing investments continued to pay forward with increased platform usage and customer satisfaction, while reinforcing customer centricity and share gains.

Sales and marketing investments continued to pay forward with increased platform usage and customer satisfaction, while reinforcing customer centricity and share gains. Expanding Solution Impact: Strong growth across McGraw Hill solutions, driven by AI powered capability enhancements such as AI Reader, Teacher Assistant and Writing Assistant, which improve efficacy, save educator time, and support ongoing share gain and customer retention.

Strong growth across McGraw Hill solutions, driven by AI powered capability enhancements such as AI Reader, Teacher Assistant and Writing Assistant, which improve efficacy, save educator time, and support ongoing share gain and customer retention. Scaling AI Solutions: AI Reader recorded 16 million interactions, or 27 million since inception. With more than 1 million unique users in Q3, this AI tool is demonstrating accelerating customer engagement and scaling benefits, a proof point that AI represents a tailwind to the business.

AI Reader recorded 16 million interactions, or 27 million since inception. With more than 1 million unique users in Q3, this AI is demonstrating accelerating customer engagement and scaling benefits, a proof point that AI represents a tailwind to the business. Enhanced Integration: McGraw Hill continues to advance deeper institutional alignment and solution integration, with McGraw Hill Plus and future Sharpen and ALEKS integration.

McGraw Hill continues to advance deeper institutional alignment and solution integration, with McGraw Hill Plus and future Sharpen and ALEKS integration. Operational Efficiency: Infusing technology across the business to support productivity, streamline operations, and support future margin expansion opportunities.

Infusing technology across the business to support productivity, streamline operations, and support future margin expansion opportunities. Employer Recognition: Forbes named McGraw Hill one of America’s Best Midsize Employers in 2026, highlighting its mission-driven culture, employee excellence, and depth of industry expertise.

Forbes named McGraw Hill one of America’s Best Midsize Employers in 2026, highlighting its mission-driven culture, employee excellence, and depth of industry expertise. Leadership Transition: Philip Moyer was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective February 9, 2026, bringing seasoned leadership to guide McGraw Hill’s next phase of growth. Former President and Chief Executive Officer Simon Allen continues as Chair of the Board of Directors, ensuring continuity and strategic stewardship for the foreseeable future.

Fiscal Third Quarter Segment Highlights

McGraw Hill's segment performance was led by strong double-digit growth in Higher Education, resilience in K-12 with share gain amid a smaller market year, and improving performance in Global Professional and International.

Higher Education

Revenue totaled $225.4 million, an increase of 24.0% year-over-year driven by record market share, value-based pricing, and favorable enrollment trends.

Re-occurring revenue totaled $196.0 million, an increase of 33.5% year-over-year, while digital revenue rose 24.8% year-over-year to $203.1 million, underscoring the scalability of subscription-based solutions.

Inclusive Access remains a pivotal distribution channel, comprising 60% of Higher Education revenue.

Evergreen continues to scale across over 700 titles, representing 70% of Higher Education revenue.

New innovations like AI Reader and Sharpen are driving engagement, and ALEKS Calculus is poised to unlock additional TAM.

K-12

Revenue totaled $128.2 million, down 14.6% year-over-year, as share gains were offset by the smaller overall fiscal year 2026 market opportunity.

Re-occurring revenue totaled $110.7 million, declining only 1.6% year-over-year, due to strong market capture and robust prior year sales.

End-to-end portfolio provides competitive differentiation within the larger fiscal year 2027 market opportunity.

Integrated solutions include McGraw Hill Plus, ALEKS Adventure and new AI capabilities which continue to demonstrate increased utilization rates, time savings and efficacy.

Global Professional and International

Medical and engineering sectors drove revenue growth in Global Professional, while the International revenue decline narrowed relative to the preceding quarter.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 434,162 $ 416,493 $ 1,639,059 $ 1,628,037 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) $ 63,844 $ 65,253 $ 326,305 $ 343,901 Operating and administrative expenses $ 257,201 $ 250,095 $ 798,227 $ 773,961 Net income (loss) $ (20,199 ) $ (52,928 ) $ 85,587 $ 71,028 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 135,867 $ 126,208 $ 613,689 $ 595,139 Net income (loss) margin (4.7 )% (12.7 )% 5.2 % 4.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 31.3 % 30.3 % 37.4 % 36.6 % Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $ 52,961 $ 182,781 $ 314,292 $ 530,434

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

The following fiscal year 2026 guidance is forward-looking, and is based on the Company’s current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from what is indicated below.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance - Prior Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance - Updated As of November 12, 2025 As of February 11, 2026 ($ in millions) Low High Low High Revenue $ 2,031 $ 2,061 $ 2,067 $ 2,087 Re-occurring Revenue 1,504 1,524 1,516 1,526 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 702 722 729 739

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Today, February 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET, McGraw Hill will host a conference call via webcast to review fiscal third quarter 2026 results and provide a business update. The webcast will be hosted by Simon Allen, Chair of the Board of Directors, Philip Moyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Sallmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and will conclude with a question-and-answer session.

To access the live webcast or to view a replay, visit the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.mheducation.com/

The live question and answer portion of the call can be accessed by registering online at the Event Registration Page at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. Registration can be completed in advance of the conference call.

About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill (NYSE: MH) is a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, supporting the evolving needs of millions of educators and students around the world. We provide trusted, high-quality content and personalized learning experiences that use data, technology and learning science to help students progress towards their goals. Through our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and belonging, we are dedicated to improving outcomes and access to education for all. We have over 30 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and make our learning solutions available in more than 80 languages. The Company’s fiscal year is the 52-week period ended March 31. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should” or “seeks,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which it operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for them; however, the Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the developments in the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including those described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act, filed on July 24, 2025, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. Any forward-looking statements the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information. future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities law.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to presenting financial results that have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we have included in this release the following non-GAAP financial measures—EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, Adjusted operating and administrative expenses, Adjusted selling and marketing expenses, Adjusted general and administrative expenses, Adjusted research and development expenses and Net Leverage Ratio. All such financial measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business and the underlying trends that affect our performance. The Company has included non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. We include these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because management uses them to assess our performance. We believe that they reflect the underlying trends and indicators of our business and allow management to focus on the most meaningful indicators of our continuous operational performance. Although we believe these measures are useful for investors for the same reasons, readers of the financial statements herein should note that these measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Each of these measures is not a recognized term under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss), or any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, or to cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity. Such measures are presented for supplemental information purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitute measures for our results as reported under GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business, rather than evaluating GAAP results alone. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies, and our use of these measures varies from others in our industry. Such measures are not intended to be a measure of cash available for management’s discretionary use, as they may not capture actual cash obligations associated with interest payments, other debt service requirements and taxes. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our GAAP results and use these non-GAAP measures only supplementally. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the “Supplemental Information” section below and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on February 11, 2026, for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2026. We provide this non-GAAP measure to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons (as set forth above) that we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of fiscal year 2026 net income (loss) to a forward-looking estimate of fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of net income (loss) for fiscal year 2026 is unreasonably difficult to predict and estimate and is often dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our future financial results. Our forward-looking estimates of both GAAP and non-GAAP measures of our financial performance may differ materially from our actual results and should not be relied upon as statements of fact.

MCGRAW HILL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 434,162 $ 416,493 $ 1,639,059 $ 1,628,037 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) 63,844 65,253 326,305 343,901 Gross profit 370,318 351,240 1,312,754 1,284,136 Operating expenses Operating and administrative expenses 257,201 250,095 798,227 773,961 Depreciation 27,308 17,707 62,218 50,448 Amortization of intangibles 55,417 59,279 169,167 180,692 Total operating expenses 339,926 327,081 1,029,612 1,005,101 Operating income (loss) 30,392 24,159 283,142 279,035 Interest expense (income), net 47,358 68,877 162,072 229,899 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 8,183 — 24,544 2,719 Income (loss) from operations before taxes (25,149 ) (44,718 ) 96,526 46,417 Income tax provision (benefit) (4,950 ) 8,210 10,939 (24,611 ) Net income (loss) $ (20,199 ) $ (52,928 ) $ 85,587 $ 71,028 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.47 $ 0.43

(1) See “Supplemental Information—Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Non-GAAP operating and administrative expenses” for a breakdown of our GAAP operating and administrative expenses and a reconciliation to the corresponding Non-GAAP financial measure.

MCGRAW HILL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 514,392 $ 389,830 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,569 and $13,521 as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 242,331 338,426 Inventories, net 169,667 174,018 Prepaid and other current assets 142,517 150,357 Total current assets 1,068,907 1,052,631 Product development costs, net 255,137 222,182 Property, plant and equipment, net 90,408 95,197 Goodwill 2,557,595 2,557,595 Other intangible assets, net 1,285,551 1,454,185 Deferred income taxes 7,138 7,983 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,853 49,661 Other non-current assets 331,458 318,326 Total assets $ 5,644,047 $ 5,757,760 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 113,127 $ 146,742 Accrued royalties 110,911 71,457 Accrued compensation 89,059 124,954 Deferred revenue 813,153 794,031 Current portion of long-term debt 13,170 13,170 Operating lease liabilities 8,652 8,042 Other current liabilities 133,999 172,023 Total current liabilities 1,282,071 1,330,419 Long-term debt 2,605,642 3,164,551 Deferred income taxes 16,399 15,656 Long-term deferred revenue 883,663 882,156 Operating lease liabilities 60,491 64,737 Other non-current liabilities 20,439 19,997 Total liabilities 4,868,705 5,477,516 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit) Class A voting common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 186,471,212 shares authorized, 165,160,216 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 — 1,652 Class B non-voting common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 14,384,922 shares authorized, 1,451,303 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 — 14 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 191,001,519 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025; and no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 1,910 — Additional paid-in capital 1,969,217 1,562,204 Accumulated deficit (1,195,613 ) (1,281,200 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (172 ) (2,426 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 775,342 280,244 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,644,047 $ 5,757,760

MCGRAW HILL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 85,587 $ 71,028 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation (including amortization of technology costs) 62,218 50,448 Amortization of intangibles 169,167 180,692 Amortization of product development costs 44,962 44,703 Amortization of deferred royalties 67,654 65,280 Amortization of deferred commission costs 15,983 12,735 Stock-based compensation 31,737 — Credit losses on accounts receivable (529 ) (2,556 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate cap — 235 Inventory obsolescence 8,300 9,784 Deferred income taxes 845 (1,184 ) Amortization of debt discount 9,947 14,989 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3,744 8,782 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 24,544 2,719 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 100,633 (433 ) Inventories (3,132 ) 51,996 Prepaid and other current assets (92,827 ) (127,245 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (25,268 ) 40,152 Deferred revenue 18,964 238,561 Other current liabilities (42,123 ) 30,653 Other changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (3,109 ) (3,870 ) Cash provided by (used for) operating activities 477,297 687,469 Investing activities Product development expenditures (76,680 ) (60,476 ) Capital expenditures (61,039 ) (42,621 ) Cash provided by (used for) investing activities (137,719 ) (103,097 ) Financing activities Payment of A&E Term Loan Facility (595,575 ) (103,292 ) Payment of Term Loan Facility — (754,875 ) Borrowings on 2024 Secured Notes — 650,000 Payment of finance lease obligations (5,912 ) (7,708 ) Payment of deferred financing costs — (24,027 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock in Initial Public Offering, net of underwriting discounts 392,862 — Deferred Initial Public Offering costs (7,037 ) — Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (215,662 ) (239,902 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 646 896 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 124,562 345,366 Cash and cash equivalents, at the beginning of the period 389,830 203,618 Cash and cash equivalents, at the end of the period $ 514,392 $ 548,984 Supplemental disclosures Cash paid for interest expense $ 124,679 $ 173,392 Cash paid for income taxes 73,832 33,401

Investor Contacts:

Danielle Kloeblen

Danielle.kloeblen@mheducation.com



Zack Ajzenman

Zack.ajzenman@mheducation.com



Lizzie Kenter

Lizzie.kenter@mheducation.com



Media Contacts:

Cathy McManus

Cathy.mcmanus@mheducation.com



Tyler Reed

Tyler.reed@mheducation.com