McGrath to Present at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McGrath RentCorp (“McGrath” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced that it will present at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference that will be held in Miami Beach, FL on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET. A simultaneous webcast and presentation slides will be posted under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/news-events/events. A replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 180 days shortly after the presentation.

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 45 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

Headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.

Keith E. Pratt

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

925-606-9200