mce Signs T-Mobile SVP Scott Rice as an Advisory Board Member

Scott Rice, former SVP of Integration and Transformation at T-Mobile has been a senior Executive at Sprint for 21 years including serving as the CIO prior to the merger, and joins mce to help drive mce’s global Digital Transformation Readiness (DTR) initiative

TEL-AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mce—mce Systems Ltd. (“mce” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Scott Rice, former SVP of Integration and Transformation at T-Mobile has joined MCE as an Advisory Board member to help proliferate mce’s DTR initiative to global telecom players.





Prior to the T-Mobile and Sprint merger, Scott led the Sprint technology organization as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) where he delivered significant systems evolution enabling the transformation of the business to advanced mobile services while assuring operational and organizational optimization. As Sprint’s CIO he developed and implemented a strategic technology transformation plan remaining true to the core values of the company and delivering the best possible overall value.

Yuval Blumental, mce Co-Founder & CEO stated that: “Scott brings value that is beyond advisory. He actually has walked the path of business transformation that mce is now selling to major telcos. He knows the intricacies of these complex corporate processes and can help us through the pitfalls. We welcome his experience and contribution.”

Mr. Scott Rice commented: “mce have seen well in advance the multi-dimensional complexity of business transformation for the digital services era of mobile use. It is truly amazing to see how extended their understanding the solutions are in these unchartered waters. There is much to do in this space on a global basis and I am happy to help the team grow into a multibillion dollar business”

Caption: Mr. Scot Rice, former SVP of Integration and Transformation at T-Mobile and Advisory Board member in mce Systems Ltd.

mce Systems is a software solution platform and integration provider, specializing In digital services solutions for mobile operators . mce enable device lifecycle management, device value optimization, cost reduction and the generation of new business for operators worldwide delivering Omni-channel capability across web, call-center, retail, on-device and reverse/forward logistic channels. Read more at www.mce.systems

