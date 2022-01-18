McAfee Total Protection Named “Product of the Year” by AV-Comparatives

Top security lab also recognized McAfee with a Gold Award and two Silver Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading online protection firm McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) today announced McAfee Total Protection has received the Product of the Year 2021 award from AV-Comparatives. The industry-standard independent security-testing lab also recognized McAfee Total Protection with a Gold Award for the Malware Protection Test and Silver Awards for the Real-World Protection and Advanced Threat Protection tests.

McAfee received this coveted designation after scoring six Advanced+ Awards and one Advanced Award throughout 2021. The reviewers lauded the software’s clean, modern and touch-friendly interface that easily integrates into Windows’ operating settings.

“ This award recognizes our team’s accomplishments in building the latest, cutting-edge cyber defense technologies to protect our customers against both threats of today and tomorrow,” said Steve Grobman, Chief Technology Officer, McAfee. “ Receiving this prestigious recognition from AV-Comparatives, one of the industry’s leaders in antivirus software testing, highlights our successful approach to keeping people safe while they enjoy life online.”

AV-Comparatives is a globally recognized leader in antivirus testing and its Product of the Year award is among the most prestigious accolades in the industry. Each year, the independent test lab rigorously tests different security software products and the results lead to the annual awards which are shown in the 2021 Summary Report.

Tests include measuring the software’s capability in protecting against real-world threats, identifying malicious programs, providing protection without slowing down the PC and removing existing malware. The product with the highest overall scores across all tests in its Public Consumer Main Test Series receives the Product of the Year award.

Those interested in protecting themselves and their families online with this year’s top-rated antivirus software can download a free trial of McAfee Total Protection that includes the award-winning anti-malware technology, identity monitoring, a secure VPN and safe browsing for all-in-one protection.

Read the full AV-Comparatives annual report here.

About McAfee

McAfee is a global leader in online protection. We make life online safe and enjoyable for everyone. We are focused on protecting people, not devices. Our solutions adapt to our customers’ needs in this always online world. We empower our customers to confidently experience life online through integrated, easy-to-use solutions that provide total protection for their families and communities. www.mcafee.com

About AV-Comparatives:

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. Visit: https://www.av-comparatives.org/

Contacts

Colton Hightower

chightower@webershandwick.com

McAfee

media@mcafee.com