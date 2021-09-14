McAfee Reports Quarterly Dividend for the Third Quarter 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee Corp. (“McAfee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCFE), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.115 per share on the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on or about October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at 5:00 p.m. Eastern standard time on September 24, 2021.
