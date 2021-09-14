Home Business Wire McAfee Reports Quarterly Dividend for the Third Quarter 2021
McAfee Reports Quarterly Dividend for the Third Quarter 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee Corp. (“McAfee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCFE), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.115 per share on the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on or about October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at 5:00 p.m. Eastern standard time on September 24, 2021.

About McAfee

McAfee is a global leader in online protection.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Eduardo Fleites

investor@mcafee.com

Media Contact:
media@mcafee.com

