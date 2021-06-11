Home Business Wire McAfee Reports Quarterly Dividend for the Second Quarter 2021
McAfee Reports Quarterly Dividend for the Second Quarter 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee Corp. (“McAfee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCFE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.115 per share on the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on or about July 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at 5:00 p.m. Eastern standard time on June 25, 2021.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make the world a safer place.

McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Eduardo Fleites

investor@mcafee.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Le

media@mcafee.com

