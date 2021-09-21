McAfee Redefines Security with First of Its Kind Consumer Protection Score and Launches Unified Experiences Across Platforms for Online Protection

McAfee announces holistic online protection globally with a new Identity Protection Service delivered through the McAfee Protection Center, an industry-first personalized Protection Score, and an all-in-one Mobile Security app, providing privacy and identity protection for over 28M million McAfee® Total Protection and McAfee® LiveSafe™ customers.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, McAfee announced the launch of its online protection service providing personalized and unified experiences focused on identity and privacy – the protection areas that matter most to people. McAfee’s new approach to online protection makes it easy for people to protect themselves with simple, intelligent protections, including some that will engage automatically. With an emphasis on providing identity and privacy for all, the new McAfee service is full of enhancements, including McAfee Identity Protection Service delivered via the new web-based McAfee Protection Center to over 28 million McAfee® Total Protection and McAfee® LiveSafe™ customers; McAfee’s industry-first Protection Score available in 32 countries; and a completely redesigned all-in-one mobile app – McAfee Security – which is being launched in over 245 countries globally.

Together, these announcements indicate a major shift in the company’s strategy to deliver an integrated and intuitive online protection service to protect people rather than point products that secure devices. This also reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to redefining security by empowering people to confidently and freely live online and protect their information across all online activities however and wherever they choose to connect. McAfee’s simple and intuitive end-to-end solutions are designed to provide broad online protection and peace of mind to consumers and their families.

“ We are proud to offer comprehensive and personalized ‘set it and forget it’ solutions, allowing customers to carry on without having to worry about their information getting compromised,” says Terry Hicks, EVP of McAfee. “ Unlike disjointed applications, McAfee delivers a single, intuitive solution that protects you and your families’ personal data and privacy, everywhere you go. We are thrilled to be bringing this to the marketplace.”

Industry-first Protection Score

McAfee’s new Protection Score is the first of its kind in the online protection industry. It’s available to over 28 million McAfee customers in 18 countries and is planned to expand to 32 countries by the end of 2021. Protection Score measures the strength of consumers’ security and provides personalized recommendations to help fix weaknesses, remediate data breaches, and improve overall protection. The higher the score, the safer you are online.

Key benefits include:

See how safe you are online: Measure the strength of your online protection with a real-time evaluation.

Measure the strength of your online protection with a real-time evaluation. Protect any weak spots: Personalized feedback helps you improve your overall online security and address any data breaches.

Personalized feedback helps you improve your overall online security and address any data breaches. Protection made easy: Simple instructions make it easy to set up your protection so you can get the most out of your subscription.

Unified Experiences

For people to feel in control of their online privacy, identity, and security, it is key is to have protection capabilities integrated and connected across platforms, instead of via separate apps or experiences that don’t talk to each other.

McAfee’s online protection service includes redesigned, engaging experiences on Windows PCs, Android and iOS devices as well as from any web browser.

McAfee Identity Protection Service

The all-new McAfee Identity Protection Service has launched in 18 countries and is planned to expand to 32 by the end of 2021 granting over 28 million McAfee® Total Protection and McAfee® LiveSafe™ customers the ability to know whether their personal information, like bank account and credit card info, is on the dark web.

Key benefits include:

Proactive, guided protection to help guide customers to the best choices for prevention and keep them in the know should additional action be needed.

to help guide customers to the best choices for prevention and keep them in the know should additional action be needed. Early detection allows customers to take advantage of detection times an average of 10 months earlier than similar monitoring services and stay ahead of data breaches before they can become an identity fraud issue.

allows customers to take advantage of detection times an average of 10 months earlier than similar monitoring services and stay ahead of data breaches before they can become an identity fraud issue. Always-connected experience on smartphones, laptops and tablets, at home and on-the-go.

on smartphones, laptops and tablets, at home and on-the-go. Expanded monitoring that brings benefits to customers across multiple countries. The personal info McAfee can currently help customers monitor includes email addresses, phone numbers, and Social Security Numbers (in the United States). By the end of 2021, monitoring is expected to include additional identifiers, including government ID numbers, credit card and bank account numbers, passport information and more.

McAfee Protection Center

McAfee introduces a convenient portal, McAfee Protection Center, that allows consumers to protect their personal information and online accounts from any device and any web browser. McAfee Protection Center can be accessed anytime and anywhere with an active McAfee Total Protection or McAfee LiveSafe subscription.

McAfee Security App

McAfee has completely redesigned its mobile solution to provide people with simple, all-in-one security with advanced privacy and identity protection, everywhere they go. Unlike disjointed applications that feel bolted on, the new mobile app protects customers’ personal data and privacy, and provides security in a single, integrated solution. The Android app is now live in 145 countries worldwide to start, including India, Russia and Italy. The iOS app, and additional countries across the Americas, Europe and Asia, are expected to follow later this year.

The McAfee Security app offers consumers easy to use, all-in-one protection for up to 5 phones, PCs or tablets.

App benefits include:

Keep data and location private with an encrypted Wi-Fi connection

Monitor and alert customers when their personal information is found on the dark web

Actively protect against malicious links, websites, and phishing scams

scams Deliver timely alerts before connecting to unsafe networks

Ensure your device’s software is up to date (iOS only)

Over 28 million current McAfee mobile security customers will receive the update to their current McAfee Security apps to take advantage of the advanced protection capabilities, including VPN and Identity Protection, at no additional cost. Not all features are available for all devices and locations. See System Requirements for additional information.

Privacy for All

McAfee Secure VPN is now automated and integrated in our online protection service making it easier than ever for consumers to protect their personal info when away from home. By encrypting their internet traffic, consumers can keep their credit card and personal data safer from prying eyes on public Wi-Fi.

Automatic protection – On Windows Home/Pro, Android, and iOS devices McAfee Secure VPN helps people stay private as their VPN can turn on automatically for public Wi-Fi, protecting account credentials, search habits, and more.

– On Windows Home/Pro, Android, and iOS devices McAfee Secure VPN helps people stay private as their VPN can turn on automatically for public Wi-Fi, protecting account credentials, search habits, and more. Integrated protection – On Android and iOS people no longer need to install a separate app for VPN protection as McAfee Secure VPN is now integrated in their mobile security app.

On Android and iOS people no longer need to install a separate app for VPN protection as McAfee Secure VPN is now integrated in their mobile security app. Global coverage for enhanced performance – Throughout this year McAfee has invested in adding additional server locations around the world so there is always a server close by. By the end of 2021, McAfee Secure VPN customers will be able to connect to servers in 50 countries around the world as well as in 14 regions in the USA and 3 in Canada.

About McAfee

McAfee is a global leader in online protection. We make life online safe and enjoyable for everyone. We are focused on protecting people, not devices. Our solutions adapt to our customers’ needs in this always online world. We empower our customers to confidently experience life online through integrated, easy-to-use solutions that provide total protection for their families and communities.

