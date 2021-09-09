McAfee Corp. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee Corp. (“McAfee”) (NASDAQ: MCFE) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public, with all shares being offered by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a public offering price of $22.50 per share.

The offering is expected to close on September 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares from the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. McAfee will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares being sold by the Selling Stockholders.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. TPG Capital BD, LLC is also acting as lead book-running manager. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, HSBC, Mizuho Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners. Piper Sandler, Stifel, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 9, 2021.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282 or by telephone: 1-866-471-2526.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

