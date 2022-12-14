McAfee Appoints Deirdre Findlay as Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned marketing executive brings deep consumer insights, digital expertise, and brand experience to accelerate transformation and growth at McAfee

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee Corp. (“McAfee”), a global leader in online protection, today announced the appointment of Deirdre Findlay as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at McAfee.

Findlay joins McAfee from Condé Nast, where she served as Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Consumer Revenue, leading all consumer marketing efforts for brands including Vogue, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker.

As Chief Marketing Officer at McAfee, Findlay will oversee all worldwide marketing and communication efforts and report to Greg Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, McAfee.

“Deirdre is a changemaker, brand innovator, and an accomplished leader. She possesses an enviable skillset that allows her to expertly tap into the hearts and minds of consumers, build lasting brand relevance, and drive business results,” said Greg Johnson, McAfee CEO. “We are delighted Deirdre has chosen to join McAfee and look forward to the impact she will have as we ready the business for this next stage of growth.”

Over the course of a 25-year career, Findlay has been at the epicenter of digital transformation and growth for brands including Condé Nast, Stitch Fix, Google, and eBay. With her deep knowledge of consumer insights and unmatched expertise in digital marketing, Findlay will help accelerate McAfee’s growth trajectory and brand reach globally.

“The ability to enjoy life online safely and confidently is made possible because of McAfee. To be part of this mission-based company and make an impact in the daily aspects of people’s lives globally motivates and inspires me,” said Dierdre Findlay, incoming McAfee SVP and CMO. “The need for comprehensive online protection has never been greater. I’m excited by the opportunity to help unlock even more value for our customers and partners by building richer and more immersive experiences with the McAfee brand.”

Prior to Condé Nast, Findlay was Chief Marketing Officer at Stitch Fix, leading the company’s first integrated brand campaign. Findlay has also served in senior marketing roles at Google and eBay.

In 2021, Findlay was recognized in Adweek 50, an annual honors list of the industry’s top leaders. She holds a Bachelors in Economics from Williams College and an MBA from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business. Findlay is proud to serve on several boards, including Sonos, Olaplex, Dartmouth’s MBA Board of Advisors, and the non-profit All Raise, which aims to support female founders.

