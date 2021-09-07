MCA Connect Announces New Chief Growth Officer

Lori Borg to Lead Company’s Expansion Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#businessprocess–MCA Connect, a manufacturing business consultancy and Microsoft Gold Partner, is pleased to welcome Lori Borg, who joins the MCA Connect Executive team as Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. In this new role, Lori will help shape MCA Connect’s Go-To-Market strategies, and will lead our marketing, inside sales, and strategic alliance teams.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lori to the MCA Connect team,” said Claude Watson, Chief Executive Officer of MCA Connect. “Her depth of Microsoft experience, proven results driving revenue and growth, and strong leadership skills will be a great asset to the company as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

Lori brings more than 20 years of leadership and experience in the Microsoft ecosystem, most recently serving as Associate Vice President, Global Head of Microsoft Alliance at a global technology firm. She was also the CEO and Founder of Northwest Cadence, a business consultancy focused on Microsoft Cloud and Data & AI technologies, which she led for eleven years before being acquired by 10th Magnitude, a Microsoft Cloud consultancy. At 10th Magnitude, Lori served in a variety of leadership roles, including Vice President of Marketing, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Growth Officer.

“As MCA Connect extends its Microsoft Dynamics expertise into Azure Cloud and Data & AI solutions, Lori’s deep knowledge of those technologies and understanding of those areas within Microsoft will be invaluable,” said David Durham, President and Chief Financial Officer of MCA Connect. “We’re ecstatic to have Lori join the team!”

“I’m excited and honored to join the MCA Connect team. The award-winning focus on industry depth, great culture, and strong Microsoft reputation are personal priority areas for me,” Lori said. “I am thrilled to work with my new colleagues to help scale the business across Microsoft Cloud at such a pivotal time of transformation and growth.”

About MCA Connect

MCA Connect helps manufacturers improve business outcomes using world-class processes built on the Microsoft Cloud. Founded in 2002, the company provides implementation services and industry-specific solutions to clients in more than 24 countries. MCA Connect’s industry-specific solutions help global companies increase efficiency, achieve real-time collaboration, and create a competitive advantage. Learn more at mcaconnect.com.

