Maybelline New York and Seventeen Are Taking talkshoplive to Prom on April 20

The leading teen brand and cosmetics company align for their first joint live shopping experience with products fulfilled by Walmart on talkshoplive

Multidimensional Partnership Will Feature Celebrity Makeup Artist and Maybelline New York Brand Ambassador Melissa Hernandez Presenting Prom Season’s Top Beauty Looks

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Maybelline–Maybelline and Seventeen are giving high schoolers everywhere the tools to look like a Prom Queen this spring with leading livestream commerce company talkshoplive.

Through a unique partnership which transcends digital retail, the leading cosmetics company and iconic teen media brand will collaborate with talkshoplive on April 20 for a Gen Z-targeted shoppable livestream showcasing how to create the best beauty looks just in time for Prom season.

Hosted by Celebrity Makeup Artist and Maybelline New York Brand Ambassador Melissa Hernandez, the event will serve as a live beauty how-to video in which all products can be purchased directly within talkshoplive’s proprietary livestream technology while Walmart will fulfill all orders. The livestream will be accessible on seventeen.com and Seventeen magazine’s talkshoplive channel both live and as a recorded event after its airing.

Hernandez will teach viewers about on-trend beauty looks built around products featured in Maybelline’s Super Stay collection available in different shades and textures. Viewers can interact in real-time to ask questions while simultaneously making purchases within the livestream platform. The live event will run for approximately 30 minutes on April 20 at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

“ After two years of canceled events, Prom 2022 will be the first moment for many teens to get glammed up and celebrate together in person,” said Nancy Berger, SVP/Publishing Director and Chief Revenue Officer of the Hearst Youth & Wellness Group. “ Livestream shopping delivers an interactive and fun shopping experience for our audience of digitally-savvy Gen Z consumers whose purchasing habits continue to evolve.”

“ Talkshoplive is so much more than a livestream provider and it’s refreshing that Seventeen, Maybelline New York and Walmart not only realize that but that they also trust us with their iconic brands,” said Bryan Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of talkshoplive. “ This partnership, in which a major consumer products company can create shoppable content in tandem with both a retailer and media brand, is just the beginning for what the future of livestream shopping looks like and talkshoplive is committed to leading the way in connecting the retail landscape.”

The Seventeen x Maybelline New York event is a continuation of talkshoplive’s growing presence in the beauty and publishing categories. The social selling online network has quickly become a hub for major brands (Mattel, Procter & Gamble), A-list celebrities (Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton, Drew Barrymore), creators and small business owners to host livestream shopping experiences. Mass retailers including Walmart and Best Buy, as well as major media publishers like Buzzfeed and Hearst, are among the many companies actively producing shoppable live content on the platform. Seventeen’s show with Maybelline New York further expands talkshoplive’s presence in the broader retail space of beauty to increase sales conversions and customer loyalty.

Maybelline New York products to be featured in the stream will include: Super Stay® Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Birthday Edition, Super Stay® Ink Crayon Lipstick Birthday Edition, The Colossal® Curl Bounce Washable Mascara, Lash Sensational Sky High™ Washable Mascara, Super Stay® Longwear Liquid Foundation, Super Stay® Longwear Liquid Concealer, TattooStudio® Brow Lift Stick , TattooStudio® Sharpenable Gel Pencil Longwear Eyeliner, Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush, Lasting Fix Banana Powder, City Mini Eyeshadow, City Bronzer and Contour Powder, Facestudio® Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter.

For more information on talkshoplive visit the website here

To access the media kit, click here

ABOUT TALKSHOPLIVE

Talkshoplive®, a leader in live social commerce, provides ease of use, transparency and patent pending proprietary technology allowing customers to purchase products within the video player on any embedded site, turning every video into point-of-sale. The platform is open to businesses of all sizes as well as creators looking to develop their own immersive, livestream shopping experiences. Talkshoplive® additionally operates as a full-service online storefront complete with order management, pre-paid shipping labels and customer data. All talkshoplive® shows can be shared to play live within websites and social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, allowing sellers to directly engage with followers.

The company was founded in 2018 by Bryan Moore and his sister Tina Moore.

The company’s latest valuation was $74 million with funding from venture capital firm Raine Ventures; Spero Ventures; Matt Blank, former chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks; David Levy, chairman of Genius Sports and former president of Turner; Jeanbart-Lorenzotti, founder of Vivre and V by Eva and an adviser to Raine Group; Jeff Lotman, CEO of Global Icons (owner of fashion retailer Fred Segal); Andrew Rosen, founder of Theory; Austin Rosen, founder of Electric Feel Entertainment; and Richard Rosenblatt, founder of Whip Media, Demand Media, Intermix and iMall.

ABOUT SEVENTEEN MAGAZINE

Seventeen is the largest monthly teen media brand, reaching more than 24 million readers online and socially every month. For nearly 75 years, Seventeen has helped generations of girls navigate the tricky terrain of adolescence by delivering the latest news on activism, health, fashion and beauty, entertainment, relationships, identity and sexuality. Seventeen spotlights and supports teens and provides actionable advice to help them through the big moments of their lives. Delivering everything they need right to their fingertips, Seventeen boasts 5.6 million Facebook fans, 1.2 million Twitter followers, 2.4 million Instagram followers, 2.4 million YouTube subscribers, 3.3 million TikTok followers, and nearly 1 million daily Snapchat Discover readers. Seventeen is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines’ portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines’ print and digital assets reach nearly 157.4 million readers and site visitors each month — 60% of all millennials and 52% of all Gen Z over the age of 18 (Source: 2021 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (11-21/F21). The company publishes nearly 260 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world. Follow Seventeen on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MAYBELLINE NEW YORK

Maybelline New York was developed in 1915 by Thomas L. Williams and is the number one cosmetic brand in the world. Inspired by his sister Mabel’s homemade lash booster made from coal and Vaseline, Williams created the brand now available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulations with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York’s mission is to offer innovative, accessible and effortless cosmetics for everyone. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether.

