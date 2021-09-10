MaxRewards Raises $3 Million Series Seed to Help Consumers Earn Extraordinary Benefits from Everyday Spend

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#atlanta–MaxRewards, the first service that automates maximizing credit card rewards, cash back and benefits, announced today that it has raised a $3 million series seed funding round co-led by Dundee Venture Capital and Calano Ventures. Other investors in the round include Fintech Ventures Fund, Service Provider Capital and Nick Izquierdo, President at Fleetcor, a global payments and card company.

The investment comes on the heels of exceptional user and revenue growth. Since the start of the year, monthly active users increased 200% and monthly recurring revenue increased 10x.

“MaxRewards is building the platform that people with multiple credit cards have always wanted,” said Ron Watson, Partner at Dundee Venture Capital. “Gone are the days of unwieldy spreadsheets to track and optimize your credit card rewards. MaxRewards does all of that for you now.”

Credit cards and credit card rewards have become nearly universal. According to the Federal Reserve, 83% of Americans have a credit card and 95% of all credit card spend is on cards with rewards. However, consumers struggle with navigating and utilizing increasingly complex and dynamic credit card benefits programs, many of which require tedious user action to maximize value.

MaxRewards automatically activates credit card offers and promotions, presents personalized card usage recommendations based on location and provides the most comprehensive aggregation of credit card accounts.

“MaxRewards removes the guessing game from what card to use and when. Credit card users are leaving money on the table, and MaxRewards provides a simple solution to capture those rewards,” commented Arron Solano, Managing Partner at Calano Ventures.

The company will deploy the funding to grow its team, scale user acquisition and expand beyond credit cards.

“We are in the golden age of rewards,” said MaxRewards co-founder and CEO Anik Khan. “Rewards are a phenomenal mechanism to acquire, engage and retain customers, so it’s no wonder rewards and cash back offers are everywhere. However, for consumers, they are presented with an overwhelming number of programs and offers to manage and utilize. We are building a platform that automates maximizing rewards and cash back across all channels and across all mediums to help consumers earn extraordinary benefits from everyday spend.”

“I have had the pleasure of watching Anik execute on his vision for MaxRewards from the company’s inception, and we are excited to partner with the company as it aims to unlock the power of rewards and cash back for all consumers,” said Luke Timberlake, Partner at Fintech Ventures Fund.

About MaxRewards

MaxRewards is a Techstars-backed financial technology company that empowers consumers to earn extraordinary benefits from everyday spend. MaxRewards builds technology that automates maximizing rewards and cash back. Visit maxrewards.com to learn more and follow on LinkedIn.

About Dundee Venture Capital

Dundee Venture Capital was formed in 2010 to lead seed rounds in the best technology entrepreneurs in the Mighty Middle: markets historically underserved by venture capital. Dundee has over $75 million under management across three funds and has invested in 50 world-class founding teams in 20 different cities since 2010. Dundee has offices in Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis, and Omaha.

About Calano Ventures

Calano Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital firm, founded in 2019 and based in Orlando, FL. The firm focuses on SaaS, eSports, Gaming and Sports Tech. The founding team is made up of previous founders with experience investing from pre-seed to IPO. For additional information, please visit calanofunds.com or LinkedIn.

About Fintech Ventures Fund

Fintech Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The firm focuses exclusively on investing in entrepreneurs building promising financial services and insurance technology companies. The Fintech Ventures team has over 30 years of collective entrepreneurial and investment experience, with multiple successful exits. For further information, please visit www.fintechv.com.

