Maxon One Fall Release Includes New Features and Massive Performance Improvements

An optimized Cinema 4D core, more art-directable Pyro simulations, enhanced Real Lens Flares and color correction workflows highlight this release.

BAD HOMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cinema4D—Maxon, developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers, visual effects artists and creators of all types, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated September release with updates for nearly all Maxon products. Cinema 4D 2024 is better than ever – with massive performance improvements in interactive playback, enhancements to Rigid Body simulations and a more “art-directable” Pyro workflow. With Trapcode 2024, artists can now create realistic thermal dynamics with the new Combustion feature and create particle tracks with Stroke from Parent. VFX 2024 opens up a new dimension in lighting control and includes several enhancements to the popular Real Lens Flares. With Magic Bullet 2024, color correction is easier than ever – plus a host of new presets give artists more creative freedom. Universe 2024 also sees numerous workflow improvements and offers new presets. Redshift offers more creative freedom when using the MatCap and Distorter shaders as well as performance improvements on multi-core CPUs. As a special treat for Maxon One subscribers comes our most comprehensive drop of Maxon Capsules to this date, including a new spline modifier by Rocket Lasso, Redshift Metal and Car Paint materials, as well as 3D models ready to use for interior and exterior visualization.









Cinema 4D 2024

Cinema 4D 2024 provides unmatched speed and performance for the most sophisticated creative scenes. Rigid Body Simulations can now interact with all existing forces, pyro, cloth and soft bodies. Pyro shines with a hot new feature that allows fire to be emitted from particles and matrices. And the new Vertex Normal tools offer artists unparalleled precision to perfect surfaces.

Red Giant 2024

The latest updates for Red Giant include updates to the Trapcode, Magic Bullet, VFX and Universe toolsets. Trapcode 2024 allows artists to create realistic thermal dynamics thanks to the Particular Fluid Dynamics Simulation extension. VFX 2024 opens up a new dimension in lighting control and includes several enhancements to the popular Real Lens Flares. With Magic Bullet 2024, color correction is easier than ever – plus a host of new presets give designers more creative freedom. And Universe 2024 offers a great number of new presets.

Additionally, all tools in Red Giant are now available in Chinese and Japanese, making it easier for artists to get started using the software in their native language.

Redshift

Redshift 3.5.19 adds several input image adjustment features to the MatCap shader, the Distorter shader now supports 3D distortion from Maxon Noise and 2D distortion for bump maps, and Redshift CPU performance on systems with more than 12 CPU threads has been improved.

All updates are immediately available to subscribers via Maxon App and the Maxon Website.

