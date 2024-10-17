Home Business Wire MaxLinear Wins Cisco 2024 Emerging Supplier of the Year Award
MaxLinear Wins Cisco 2024 Emerging Supplier of the Year Award

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#broadband–Today MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced it has received Cisco’s 2024 Emerging Supplier of the Year award. Cisco presented this esteemed honor at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE) to a live audience of several hundred executives representing its diverse component suppliers and partners in manufacturing, logistics, services, and repair operations.




The recognition honors MaxLinear, Inc. for partnering with Cisco to invest, develop, implement and introduce capabilities that directly contribute to Cisco’s success and create customer value.

“Cisco connects and protects its customers in the era of AI by building modern and resilient infrastructure, providing cybersecurity solutions that protect against the threats of today and tomorrow, and helping them harness the power of AI and data,” said Marco De Martin, SVP of Global Supplier Management at Cisco. “Cisco suppliers and partners are crucial in providing the innovative technology that our customers rely on.”

At SAE, Cisco honored the achievements and contributions of its supply chain partners, recognizing those that performed exceptionally well in FY24. This event marked the 33rd consecutive year of such celebrations and served as a platform to share Cisco’s strategic priorities with its trusted global network of suppliers.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

MaxLinear, the MaxLinear logo, any other MaxLinear trademarks are all property of MaxLinear, Inc. or one of MaxLinear’s subsidiaries in the U.S.A. and other countries. All rights reserved.

All third-party marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders/owners.

