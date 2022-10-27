<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Participation

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming financial conferences:

  • Stifel 2022 Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference in Chicago, IL on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
  • Roth 11th Annual Technology Event in New York, NY on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
  • Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The MaxLinear presentation is scheduled for 03:05 p.m. MT. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.
  • Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The MaxLinear presentation is scheduled for 08:40 a.m. PT. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.
  • Susquehanna Semiconductor Showcase virtual event on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
  • Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. A webcast of MaxLinear’s session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

MaxLinear, Inc. Investor Relations Contact:
Leslie Green

Tel: 650-312-9060

lgreen@maxlinear.com

