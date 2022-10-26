MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record net revenue of $285.7 million, up 2% sequentially and up 24% year-over-year

Record GAAP gross profit of $167.5 million and non-GAAP gross profit of $177.1 million, with GAAP gross margin of 58.6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 62.0%

Connectivity revenue, led by our Wi-Fi product offering, delivered $83 million, up 46% sequentially and 118% YoY

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

GAAP basis:

Net revenue was $285.7 million, up 2% sequentially and up 24% year-over-year.

up 24% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 58.6%, compared to 58.7% in the prior quarter, and 56.5% in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were $115.5 million in the third quarter 2022, or 40% of net revenue, compared to $125.3 million in the prior quarter, or 45% of net revenue, and $106.0 million in the year-ago quarter, or 46% of net revenue.

GAAP income from operations was 18% of revenue, compared to income from operations of 14% in the prior quarter, and income from operations of 10% in the year-ago quarter.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $61.8 million, compared to net cash flow provided by operating activities of $123.4 million in the prior quarter, and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $84.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.35, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.40 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP basis:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 62.0%. This compares to 62.3% in the prior quarter, and 61.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $80.4 million, or 28% of revenue, compared to $84.3 million or 30% of revenue in the prior quarter, and $74.4 million or 32% of revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was 34% of revenue, compared to 32% in the prior quarter, and 29% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.05, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.11 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter, we demonstrated strong execution with revenue up 2% sequentially and up 24% year-over-year. In particular, both Wi-Fi and ethernet delivered substantial sequential and year-over-year growth, while gateway access and wireless infrastructure contributed to solid year-over-year growth. Our connectivity category more than doubled year-over-year, driven by our differentiated Wi-Fi6 feature set, and we continue to be on a firm trajectory to deliver at least $200 million of Wi-Fi revenue in 2023. Our quarterly results included strong cash flow from operations of approximately $62 million and non-GAAP gross margin of 62.0%. We are looking forward to our pending merger with Silicon Motion, and are excited for the future growth opportunities of our comprehensive product portfolio,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Outlook

The company expects revenue in the fourth quarter 2022 to be approximately $285 million to $295 million. The Company also estimates the following:

GAAP gross margin of approximately 55.5% to 58.5%;

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 59% to 62%;

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $114 million to $120 million;

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $77 to $83 million; and

GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expense of approximately $5 million.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance (including specifically our current guidance for fourth quarter 2022 revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, and interest and other expenses, as well as statements with respect to confidence in the Company’s outlook for fourth quarter 2022); statements concerning expectations of potential developments in our target markets, including (without limitation) management’s views with respect to the prospects for and trends in our broadband, connectivity, infrastructure and industrial and multi-market categories, and in particular, expectations concerning the development of our Wi-Fi market, including the Company’s ability to continue to increase market share and drive future growth opportunities in such market; and statements concerning the Company’s pending merger with Silicon Motion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation, risks relating to our proposed merger with Silicon Motion; intense competition in our industry; increasing supply chain risks within our industry, including increases in shipping and material costs and substantial shipping delays resulting in extended lead-times; inflation trends in our supply chain and in the global economy generally and increasing interest rates aimed at curbing inflation; uncertainties concerning the outcome of global trade negotiations, export control regulations and any changes thereof; heightened geopolitical risks generally; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; our ability to develop and introduce new and enhanced products on a timely basis and achieve market acceptance of those products, particularly as we seek to expand outside of our historic markets; potential uncertainties arising from continued consolidation among cable television and satellite operators in our target markets and continued consolidation among competitors within the semiconductor industry generally; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop, including in particular markets we have entered more recently such as broadband, Wi-Fi and 5G wireless and fiber-optic data center high-speed interconnect infrastructure markets but also existing markets; the impact of our indebtedness and limitations on our operating flexibility based on financial and operating covenants in the applicable term loan agreements, including (without limitation) debt covenant restrictions that may limit our ability to obtain additional financing, granting liens, undergoing certain fundamental changes, or making investments or certain restricted payments, and selling assets; risks relating to intellectual property protection and the prevalence of intellectual property litigation in our industry; our reliance on a limited number of third party manufacturers; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 2, 2022, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in MaxLinear’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of October 25, 2022, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, income from operations as percentage of revenue, and diluted earnings per share. These supplemental measures exclude the effects of (i) stock-based compensation expense; (ii) accruals related to our performance based bonus plan for 2022, which we currently intend to settle in shares of our common stock; (iii) accruals related to our performance-based bonus plan for 2021, which we settled in shares of common stock in 2022; (iv) amortization of purchased intangible assets; (v) research and development funded by others; (vi) acquisition and integration costs related to our acquisitions; (vii) professional fees and settlement costs related to IP and commercial litigation matters; (viii) severance and other restructuring charges; (ix) other non-recurring interest and other income (expenses), net attributable to acquisitions and (x) non-cash income tax benefits and expenses. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with and do not serve as an alternative for GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our GAAP results of operations. These non-GAAP measures should only be viewed in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other one-time expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. Among other uses, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation will be determined in part using these non-GAAP measures because we believe non-GAAP measures better reflect our core operating performance.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity incentive awards granted to our employees, directors, and consultants. Our equity incentive plans are important components of our employee incentive compensation arrangements and are reflected as expenses in our GAAP results. Stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense for MaxLinear. While we include the dilutive impact of equity awards in weighted average shares outstanding, the expense associated with stock-based awards reflects a non-cash charge that we exclude from non-GAAP net income.

Bonuses under our executive and non-executive bonus programs have been excluded from our non-GAAP net income for all periods reported. Bonus payments for the 2021 performance periods were settled through the issuance of shares of common stock under our equity incentive plans in February 2022. We currently expect that bonus awards under our fiscal 2022 program will be settled in common stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Expenses incurred in relation to acquisitions include amortization of purchased intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs primarily consisting of professional and consulting fees, and accretion of discount on deferred purchase price payments to interest expense.

Research and development funded by others represents proceeds received under contracts for jointly funded R&D projects to develop technology that may be commercialized into a product in the future. Initially such proceeds may not yet be recognized in GAAP results if, pursuant to contract terms, the Company may be required to repay all or a portion of the funds provided by the other party under certain conditions. Management believes it is not probable that it will trigger such conditions. Once such conditions have been resolved, the proceeds are recognized in GAAP results, and accordingly, reversed from non-GAAP results.

Restructuring charges incurred are related to our restructuring plans which eliminate redundancies and primarily include severance and restructuring costs related to impairment of leased right-of-use assets or from exiting certain facilities.

Expenses incurred in relation to our intellectual property and commercial litigation include professional fees incurred.

Income tax benefits and expense adjustments are those that do not affect cash income taxes payable.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the historic periods disclosed in this press release appear below. Because of the inherent uncertainty associated with our ability to project future charges, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects as well as potential impairments, a quantitative reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and accordingly we have not provided a reconciliation for non-GAAP guidance provided for the fourth quarter 2022.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release makes reference to a proposed merger involving MaxLinear and Silicon Motion. In connection with the proposed transaction, MaxLinear has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and the SEC has declared effective, a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-265645), that includes a proxy statement of Silicon Motion and a prospectus of MaxLinear.

The proxy statement/prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell MaxLinear securities, and are not soliciting an offer to buy MaxLinear securities in any state where the offer and sale is not permitted.

MAXLINEAR AND SILICON MOTION URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND OTHER DOCUMENTS PROVIDED TO SILICON MOTION SECURITY HOLDERS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders are able to obtain the Registration Statement on Form S-4 free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by MaxLinear (when they become available) may be obtained free of charge on MaxLinear’s website at www.maxlinear.com or by contacting MaxLinear’s Investor Relations Department at IR@MaxLinear.com. Copies of documents filed or furnished by Silicon Motion (when they become available) may be obtained free of charge on Silicon Motion’s website at https://www.siliconmotion.com or by contacting Silicon Motion’s Investor Relations Department at IR@siliconmotion.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net revenue $ 285,730 $ 280,009 $ 229,774 Cost of net revenue 118,242 115,658 99,981 Gross profit 167,488 164,351 129,793 Operating expenses: Research and development 76,437 80,395 67,538 Selling, general and administrative 38,472 44,487 38,469 Restructuring charges 631 462 — Total operating expenses 115,540 125,344 106,007 Income from operations 51,948 39,007 23,786 Interest income 62 82 28 Interest expense (2,711 ) (2,416 ) (2,649 ) Other income (expense), net (4,705 ) 7,179 (105 ) Total other income (expense), net (7,354 ) 4,845 (2,726 ) Income before income taxes 44,594 43,852 21,060 Income tax provision 16,186 11,886 11,802 Net income $ 28,408 $ 31,966 $ 9,258 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.41 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.40 $ 0.12 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 78,436 77,858 76,582 Diluted 80,060 80,279 79,815

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net revenue $ 829,666 $ 644,509 Cost of net revenue 343,237 290,454 Gross profit 486,429 354,055 Operating expenses: Research and development 222,718 205,120 Selling, general and administrative 123,536 110,823 Restructuring charges 1,093 2,204 Total operating expenses 347,347 318,147 Income from operations 139,082 35,908 Interest income 175 46 Interest expense (7,476 ) (10,596 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (5,221 ) Other income (expense), net 1,704 (746 ) Total other income (expense), net (5,597 ) (16,517 ) Income before income taxes 133,485 19,391 Income tax provision 39,525 5,598 Net income $ 93,960 $ 13,793 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.21 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 0.17 Shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 77,833 75,795 Diluted 80,331 79,048

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 28,408 $ 31,966 $ 9,258 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 18,457 19,569 23,117 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 505 471 513 Stock-based compensation 20,131 19,469 16,022 Deferred income taxes 15,962 517 6,866 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 3 5 145 Unrealized holding (gain) loss on investments 5,277 (4,813 ) — Impairment of leased right-of-use assets — 462 — Gain on foreign currency and other (570 ) (2,359 ) (24 ) Excess tax benefits on stock based awards (273 ) (2,309 ) (738 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (41,007 ) (11,000 ) 28,454 Inventory (19,539 ) (7,390 ) (28,844 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,129 (1,675 ) 39 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,768 29,669 28,743 Accrued compensation 10,832 9,118 8,616 Accrued price protection liability 6,171 42,822 (5,319 ) Lease liabilities (2,974 ) (2,210 ) (2,723 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,514 ) 1,125 (48 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 61,766 123,437 84,077 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (9,119 ) (10,706 ) (9,624 ) Purchases of intangible assets (5,236 ) (567 ) (5,504 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (7,500 ) Purchases of investments (1,000 ) (5,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (15,355 ) (16,273 ) (22,628 ) Financing Activities Payment of debt issuance cost — — (17 ) Repayment of debt (75,000 ) (40,000 ) (20,000 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 81 3,046 192 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (380 ) (3,698 ) (976 ) Repurchase of common stock — (5,214 ) (1,008 ) Net cash used in financing activities (75,299 ) (45,866 ) (21,809 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,038 ) (1,132 ) (520 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (29,926 ) 60,166 39,120 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 212,419 152,253 131,434 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 182,493 $ 212,419 $ 170,554

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 93,960 $ 13,793 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 61,906 67,439 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 1,462 2,584 Stock-based compensation 58,154 42,943 Deferred income taxes 23,321 1,405 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 167 533 Unrealized holding (gain) loss on investments 1,418 — Impairment of leasehold improvements — 226 Impairment of leased right-of-use assets 462 429 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5,221 (Gain) loss on foreign currency (3,245 ) 384 Excess tax benefits on stock-based awards (9,702 ) (5,369 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (57,976 ) (39,425 ) Inventory (34,267 ) (29,440 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,957 33,487 Leased right-of-use assets — 72 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 82,389 35,054 Accrued compensation 32,187 23,849 Accrued price protection liability 76,968 1,636 Lease liabilities (8,485 ) (7,070 ) Other long-term liabilities (3,307 ) 4,449 Net cash provided by operating activities 319,369 152,200 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (24,625 ) (26,934 ) Purchases of intangible assets (10,440 ) (6,616 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (35,000 ) Proceeds loaned under notes receivable (10,000 ) — Purchases of investments (29,325 ) (5,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (74,390 ) (73,550 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of debt — 350,000 Payment of debt issuance cost — (4,144 ) Repayment of debt (135,000 ) (389,813 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,214 6,286 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (28,527 ) (11,081 ) Repurchase of common stock (31,511 ) (8,145 ) Net cash used in financing activities (191,824 ) (56,897 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,400 ) (1,233 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 50,755 20,520 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 131,738 150,034 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 182,493 $ 170,554

