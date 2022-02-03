MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Record net revenue of $247.9 million, up 8% sequentially and up 27% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin 57.2% and non-GAAP gross margin 61.7%, up 70 bps and 40 bps from previous quarter, respectively

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

GAAP basis:

Net revenue was $247.9 million, up 8% sequentially and up 27% year-over-year.

up 27% year-over-year. GAAP gross margin was 57.2%, compared to 56.5% in the prior quarter, and 42.7% in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were $112.4 million in the fourth quarter 2021, or 45% of net revenue, compared to $106.0 million in the prior quarter, or 46% of net revenue, and $106.7 million in the year-ago quarter, or 55% of net revenue.

GAAP income from operations was 12% of revenue, compared to income from operations of 10% in the prior quarter, and loss from operations of 12% in the year-ago quarter.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $16.0 million, compared to net cash flow provided by operating activities of $84.1 million in the prior quarter, and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $74.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.35, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.12 in the prior quarter, and diluted loss per share of $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP basis:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.7%. This compares to 61.3% in the prior quarter, and 57.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $75.9 million, or 31% of revenue, compared to $74.4 million or 32% of revenue in the prior quarter, and $75.8 million or 39% of revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was 31% of revenue, compared to 29% in the prior quarter, and 19% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.86, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.75 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary

“In the fourth quarter, revenue was up 8% sequentially and up 27% year-over-year, driven by strong growth across our connectivity, broadband and infrastructure markets. Wi-Fi grew 40% sequentially and we exited Q4 on a $100 million annualized revenue run rate which we expect to build upon through 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 improved to 61.7% driven by product mix shift towards higher value products. We are excited about our prospects for continued future growth driven by our comprehensive product portfolio, and the accelerating pace of new product launches particularly in connectivity, fiber-to-the home broadband, optical, and wireless infrastructure markets,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

First Quarter 2022 Business Outlook

The company expects revenue in the first quarter 2022 to be approximately $255 million to $265 million. The Company also estimates the following:

GAAP gross margin of approximately 57% to 59%;

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 61% to 63%;

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $108 million to $114 million;

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $76 million to $82 million;

GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other expense of approximately $2.7 million.

Webcast and Conference Call

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance (including specifically our current guidance for first quarter 2022 revenue, gross margins, and operating expenses as well as statements with respect to confidence in the Company’s outlook for first quarter 2022) and statements concerning expectations of potential developments in our target markets, including (without limitation) management’s views with respect to the prospects for and trends in our broadband, connectivity and infrastructure markets, and in particular, expectations concerning the development of our Wi-Fi market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business and future operating results include, without limitation, increasing supply chain risks within our industry, including increases in shipping and material costs and substantial shipping delays resulting in extended lead-times; inflation trends in our supply chain and in the global economy generally; the on-going impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including the extent to which our broadband businesses will continue to benefit from work-from-home and similar initiatives as the pandemic abates; the impact of our indebtedness and limitations on our operating flexibility based on financial and operating covenants in the applicable term loan agreements, including (without limitation) debt covenant restrictions that may limit our ability to obtain additional financing, granting liens, undergoing certain fundamental changes, or making investments or certain restricted payments, and selling assets; risks associated with our ability to realize improved profitability from our Wi-Fi and Broadband assets business; intense competition in our industry; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; potential uncertainties arising from continued consolidation among cable television and satellite operators in our target markets and continued consolidation among competitors within the semiconductor industry generally; our ability to develop and introduce new and enhanced products on a timely basis and achieve market acceptance of those products, particularly as we seek to expand outside of our historic markets; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; risks relating to intellectual property protection and the prevalence of intellectual property litigation in our industry; our reliance on a limited number of third party manufacturers; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply, which may be adversely affected by the pandemic; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop, including in particular markets we have entered more recently such as broadband and Wi-Fi and 5G wireless and fiber-optic data center high-speed interconnect infrastructure markets but also existing markets which we previously referred to as connected home; and uncertainties concerning the outcome of global trade negotiations, export control limitations, and heightened geopolitical risks generally.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in MaxLinear’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we expect to file soon. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of February 2, 2022, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, income from operations as percentage of revenue, and diluted earnings per share. These supplemental measures exclude the effects of (i) stock-based compensation expense; (ii) accruals related to our performance based bonus plan for 2021, which we currently intend to settle in shares of our common stock; (iii) accruals related to our performance based bonus plan for 2020, which we settled in shares of common stock in 2021; (iv) amortization of inventory fair value adjustments; (v) amortization of purchased intangible assets; (vi) research and development funded by others; (vii) acquisition and integration costs related to our acquisitions; (viii) professional fees and settlement costs related to IP and commercial litigation matters; (ix) severance and other restructuring charges; (x) impairment losses on intangible assets; (xi) loss from extinguishment of debt; (xii) other non-recurring interest and other income (expenses), net attributable to acquisitions and (xiii) non-cash income tax benefits and expenses. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with and do not serve as an alternative for GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our GAAP results of operations. These non-GAAP measures should only be viewed in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other one-time expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results. Among other uses, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation will be determined in part using these non-GAAP measures because we believe non-GAAP measures better reflect our core operating performance.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity incentive awards granted to our employees, directors, and consultants. Our equity incentive plans are important components of our employee incentive compensation arrangements and are reflected as expenses in our GAAP results. Stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense for MaxLinear. While we include the dilutive impact of equity awards in weighted average shares outstanding, the expense associated with stock-based awards reflects a non-cash charge that we exclude from non-GAAP net income.

Bonuses under our executive and non-executive bonus programs have been excluded from our non-GAAP net income for all periods reported. Bonus payments for the 2020 performance periods were settled through the issuance of shares of common stock under our equity incentive plans in February 2021. We currently expect that bonus awards under our fiscal 2021 program will be settled in common stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Expenses incurred in relation to acquisitions include amortization of purchased intangible assets, amortization of inventory fair value adjustments, acquisition and integration costs primarily consisting of professional and consulting fees, and amortization of discount on deferred purchase price payments to interest expense. Gains related to acquisitions include a gain on sale of an investment in a privately-held entity included in interest and other income.

Research and development funded by others represents proceeds received under contracts for jointly funded R&D projects to develop technology that may be commercialized into a product in the future. Such proceeds have not yet been recognized in GAAP results as the Company may be required to repay all or a portion of the funds provided by the other party under certain conditions. Management believes it is not probable that it will trigger such conditions.

Impairment losses relate to certain intangible assets.

Restructuring charges incurred are related to our restructuring plans which eliminate redundancies and primarily include severance and restructuring costs related to impairment of leased right-of-use assets or from exiting certain facilities.

Loss on extinguishment of debt is related to the charge-off of remaining unamortized debt discount and issuance costs on debt we repaid early with proceeds from a new term loan in June 2021.

Expenses incurred in relation to our intellectual property and commercial litigation include professional fees incurred.

Income tax benefits and expense adjustments are those that do not affect cash income taxes payable.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the historic periods disclosed in this press release appear below. Because of the inherent uncertainty associated with our ability to project future charges, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects as well as potential impairments, we have not provided a reconciliation for non-GAAP guidance provided for the first quarter 2022.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net revenue $ 247,889 $ 229,774 $ 194,716 Cost of net revenue 106,112 99,981 111,629 Gross profit 141,777 129,793 83,087 Operating expenses: Research and development 73,320 67,538 70,504 Selling, general and administrative 39,120 38,469 36,238 Total operating expenses 112,440 106,007 106,742 Income (loss) from operations 29,337 23,786 (23,655 ) Interest income 32 28 126 Interest expense (2,400 ) (2,649 ) (4,724 ) Other income (expense), net 1,510 (105 ) (550 ) Total other income (expense), net (858 ) (2,726 ) (5,148 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 28,479 21,060 (28,803 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 303 11,802 (4,131 ) Net income (loss) $ 28,176 $ 9,258 $ (24,672 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.12 $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.12 $ (0.33 ) Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 76,755 76,582 74,335 Diluted 81,567 79,815 74,335

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Years Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net revenue $ 892,398 $ 478,596 Cost of net revenue 396,566 265,798 Gross profit 495,832 212,798 Operating expenses: Research and development 278,440 179,993 Selling, general and administrative 149,943 130,025 Impairment losses — 86 Restructuring charges 2,204 3,833 Total operating expenses 430,587 313,937 Income (loss) from operations 65,245 (101,139 ) Interest income 78 409 Interest expense (12,996 ) (12,952 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (5,221 ) — Other income (expense), net 764 (1,170 ) Total other income (expense), net (17,375 ) (13,713 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 47,870 (114,852 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 5,901 (16,259 ) Net income (loss) $ 41,969 $ (98,593 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ (1.35 ) Diluted $ 0.53 $ (1.35 ) Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 76,037 73,133 Diluted 79,679 73,133

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 28,176 $ 9,258 $ (24,672 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 24,353 23,117 22,694 Amortization of inventory fair value adjustments — — 18,500 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 416 513 815 Stock-based compensation 16,415 16,022 14,540 Deferred income taxes (4,640 ) 6,866 (13,235 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 145 — (Gain) loss on foreign currency and other 250 (24 ) 914 Excess tax benefits on stock based awards (2,046 ) (738 ) (147 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (12,265 ) 28,454 37,736 Inventory (4,249 ) (28,844 ) (11,657 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,301 ) 39 (4,597 ) Leased right-of-use assets — — 36 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (22,283 ) 28,743 (10,099 ) Accrued compensation 9,746 8,616 9,485 Accrued price protection liability (8,956 ) (5,319 ) 29,280 Lease liabilities (2,835 ) (2,723 ) (2,111 ) Other long-term liabilities 3,252 (48 ) 6,787 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,033 84,077 74,269 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (12,242 ) (9,624 ) (2,355 ) Purchases of intangible assets (965 ) (5,504 ) (2,411 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (5,000 ) (7,500 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (18,207 ) (22,628 ) (4,766 ) Financing Activities Payment of debt issuance cost (29 ) (17 ) — Repayment of debt (20,000 ) (20,000 ) (17,188 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,494 192 2,798 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (2,068 ) (976 ) (643 ) Repurchase of common stock (15,403 ) (1,008 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (35,006 ) (21,809 ) (15,033 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,636 ) (520 ) (1,178 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (38,816 ) 39,120 53,292 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 170,554 131,434 96,742 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 131,738 $ 170,554 $ 150,034

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 41,969 $ (98,593 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 91,792 76,513 Impairment losses — 86 Amortization of inventory fair value adjustments — 32,945 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 3,000 2,201 Stock-based compensation 59,358 47,597 Deferred income taxes (3,235 ) (18,488 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 533 — Impairment of leasehold improvements 226 319 Impairment of leased right-of-use assets 429 1,508 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,221 — Loss on foreign currency 634 1,289 Excess tax benefits on stock-based awards (7,415 ) (677 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (51,690 ) (16,856 ) Inventory (33,689 ) (31,837 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 24,186 (38,954 ) Leased right-of-use assets 72 441 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,771 57,094 Accrued compensation 33,595 32,606 Accrued price protection liability (7,320 ) 34,719 Lease liabilities (9,905 ) (6,386 ) Other long-term liabilities 7,701 (1,934 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 168,233 73,593 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (39,176 ) (12,487 ) Purchases of intangible assets (7,581 ) (2,799 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (40,000 ) (160,000 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (5,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (91,757 ) (175,286 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of debt 350,000 175,000 Payment of debt issuance cost (4,173 ) (2,696 ) Repayment of debt (409,813 ) (17,188 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 8,780 8,068 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (13,149 ) (3,535 ) Repurchase of common stock (23,548 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (91,903 ) 159,649 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,869 ) (1,039 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,296 ) 56,917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 150,034 93,117 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 131,738 $ 150,034

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,572 $ 169,424 $ 148,901 Short-term restricted cash 105 107 115 Accounts receivable, net 119,724 106,867 67,442 Inventory 131,703 127,347 97,839 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,000 14,535 47,421 Total current assets 404,104 418,280 361,718 Long-term restricted cash 1,061 1,023 1,018 Property and equipment, net 60,924 53,022 39,470 Leased right-of-use assets 27,269 23,668 21,886 Intangible assets, net 152,540 163,894 207,266 Goodwill 306,668 302,828 302,828 Deferred tax assets 89,168 84,660 86,065 Other long-term assets 8,650 6,519 2,191 Total assets $ 1,050,384 $ 1,053,894 $ 1,022,442 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities $ 207,395 $ 231,274 $ 233,661 Long-term lease liabilities 24,640 21,400 20,862 Long-term debt 306,153 326,027 363,592 Other long-term liabilities 22,998 17,650 13,210 Stockholders’ equity 489,198 457,543 391,117 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,050,384 $ 1,053,894 $ 1,022,442

