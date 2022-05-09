Home Business Wire MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Financial Conference Participation for the Second Quarter 2022
MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Financial Conference Participation for the Second Quarter 2022

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conferences in the second quarter of 2022:

  • 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The MaxLinear presentation is scheduled for 02:10 p.m. ET. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.
  • 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference (virtual) on Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Loop Capital Markets Third Annual Investor Conference (virtual) on Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The MaxLinear presentation is scheduled for 03:35 p.m. ET. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

MaxLinear, Inc. Investor Relations Contact:
Leslie Green

Tel: 650-312-9060

lgreen@maxlinear.com

