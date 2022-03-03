MaxLinear and Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations Announce Availability of FOTON: 400G-DR4 Reference Platform Based on Keystone 5nm DSP

Shortening Design Cycle Times and Quickening the Path to Production for 400G-DR4/FR4 Modules for Major Data Center Applications

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next week at OFC 2022, MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) and Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc. (SEDI) will showcase the first public demonstration of the FOTON 400G-DR4 QSFP-DD reference platform (visit us in Booth 1923). This platform incorporates the MaxLinear Keystone 5nm 400G DSP and SEDI’s latest 100G/lane EMLs (Electro-Absorption Modulated Lasers) and photodetectors (PD). FOTON provides best-in-class performance and power consumption and a proven path to production for optical transceiver manufacturers to follow.





Open systems, artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud storage are contributing to the rapidly growing demand for large data centers with high-capacity connectivity. As this demand continues to increase, the need for products that support 400G network interconnects is also growing rapidly. OEM manufacturers are looking for solutions that provide a reliable and fast path to address this market.

“Market projections show the demand for 400G modules will exceed two million units this year, double in 2023 and continue to increase through 2026,” said Drew Guckenberger, Vice President of Optical Interconnect at MaxLinear. “The FOTON 400G reference design provides a proven baseline that allows module partners to quickly ramp 400G products and access this major, growing data center market quickly and effectively.”

By building this complete QSFP-DD solution, MaxLinear and SEDI are providing a reference platform with proven signal integrity, power integrity and performance to customers who want to develop 400G-DR4/FR4 modules. This baseline shortens the cycle time to a working design and quickens the path to production.

The MaxLinear Keystone family of 5nm PAM4 DSPs includes 400G and 800G variants with and without integrated drivers. The FOTON reference module uses the 400G DSP with integrated drivers to directly drive SEDI’s 100G EMLs, providing outstanding module level transmitter performance by using the large drive swing and transmit equalization capabilities of the Keystone DSP.

The FOTON reference design is immediately available for module designers, along with MaxLinear DSPs and SEDI EMLs and PDs.

For additional information on MaxLinear data center solutions and the Keystone DSP family, visit: www.maxlinear.com/infrastructure/hsi.

