Home Business Wire Maximus to Host Investor Day on May 24, 2022
Business Wire

Maximus to Host Investor Day on May 24, 2022

di Business Wire

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 9:00 to approximately Noon ET. The meeting will be webcast.

Members of the Maximus management team will articulate the next phase of the Company’s growth strategy, including expectations for organic growth and margins. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with the following executives:

  • Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • David Mutryn, Chief Financial Officer
  • Ilene Baylinson, General Manager, U.S. Services Segment
  • Kevin Reilly, General Manager, Outside the U.S. Segment
  • Teresa Weipert, General Manager, U.S. Federal Services Segment

Event Webcast Details:

A live webcast, including audio, video, and presentation slides will be available. Attendees can register by visiting maximus.com/investor-day.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Maximus Investor Relations website at investor.maximus.com.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus (NYSE: MMS) has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 35,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
James Francis 703.251.8526

Madison West 703.251.8443

IR@maximus.com

Articoli correlati

One of Europe’s Largest Membership Associations Selects Aria Systems’ Billing and Monetization Platform as Part of Digital Transformation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Travel association to leverage Aria to introduce new subscription-based travel and insurance-related products and service bundles SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems,...
Continua a leggere

Wearable Barcode Scanner Maker ProGlove Taps Into New Market Segment

Business Wire Business Wire -
New scanner, wearable and extensive software initiative demonstrate thought leadership claim, open industrial wearables to more SMBs CHICAGO & MUNICH--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Wearable Barcode Scanner Maker ProGlove Taps Into New Market Segment

Business Wire Business Wire -
New scanner, wearable and extensive software initiative demonstrate thought leadership claim, open industrial wearables to more SMBs CHICAGO & MUNICH--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Apple insegnanti

Apple svela strumenti di formazione e nuove funzioni per insegnanti

Apple