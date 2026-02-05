Maximus Reports Fiscal Year 2026 First Quarter Results

-

Earnings outlook raised on resilient performance and strong pipeline supports future outlook

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services, reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025.



Highlights for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 include:

  • Revenue of $1.35 billion compared to $1.40 billion for the prior year period, in line with expectations entering the quarter.
  • Diluted earnings per share were $1.70 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.85, compared to $0.69 and $1.61, respectively, for the prior year period.
  • The company is narrowing revenue guidance and raising earnings guidance for fiscal year 2026. Full-year revenue is expected to range between $5.2 billion and $5.35 billion, reflecting a small divestiture completed in the quarter and updated new work assumptions. The company is raising the adjusted EBITDA margin expectation 30 basis points to approximately 14% and now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to range between $8.05 and $8.35 per share for the full fiscal year 2026.
  • A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share is payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

"Our first quarter results reflect resilient execution and a portfolio focused on essential government programs. With a strong pipeline, expanding opportunities related to the Working Families Tax Cut Act, and continued progress in technology-enabled service delivery, we remain focused on delivering high-quality services for our government partners and the communities they serve," said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Caswell continued, "We are expanding the use of automation, including AI, to augment how work is done, enhance citizen experience, and support productivity and margins. We are deploying these capabilities in production and expect them to contribute to improved outcomes and program performance over time."

First Quarter Results

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 decreased 4.1% to $1.35 billion, compared to $1.40 billion for the prior year period. Divestiture-related activity contributed to approximately 1.5% of the decline, and organic movements were primarily responsible for the remainder. These results were consistent with our expectations entering the quarter.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, operating margin was 10.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.7%. This compares to margins of 6.2% and 11.2%, respectively, for the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $1.70, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.85. This compares to $0.69 and $1.61, respectively, for the prior year period.

The improvement to consolidated earnings over the prior year period was attributable to a combination of stronger performance in the U.S. Federal Services Segment and divestiture-related activity, which is not reflected in the adjusted metrics. The first quarter of fiscal year 2025 included divestiture-related charges of approximately $38 million related to the sale of the Australian and South Korean businesses. The first quarter of fiscal year 2026 included a divestiture-related gain of $9 million from selling our child support business in the U.S. Services Segment.

U.S. Federal Services Segment

U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 0.8% to $787 million, compared to $781 million reported for the prior year period. All growth was organic, and the prior year period benefited from unexpected volume growth on core programs along with high levels of natural disaster support, which did not recur in the current quarter.

The segment operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 was 16.5%, compared to 12.7% reported for the prior year period. Stability of volumes across multiple program areas, combined with wider adoption of technology initiatives that enhanced the productivity of staff drove the improved margin. The full-year fiscal 2026 operating margin for the U.S. Federal Services Segment is now expected to range between 16.5% and 17%.

U.S. Services Segment

U.S. Services Segment revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 decreased 8.2% to $415 million, compared to $452 million in the prior year period. As contemplated in our total company guidance for fiscal year 2026, several programs are experiencing lower volumes or demand for engagement compared to prior years.

The segment operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 was 7.1%, compared to 9.0% reported for the prior year period. Both periods had depressed margins compared to the remainder of their respective fiscal years, which was also contemplated in our total company guidance for fiscal year 2026. The full-year fiscal 2026 operating margin for the U.S. Services Segment is now expected to range between 10.5% and 11%.

Outside the U.S. Segment

Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 decreased to $143 million, compared to $170 million in the prior year period. A majority of the revenue reduction was due to the divestiture of the Australian and South Korean employment services businesses in the prior year period, with additional reduction from slightly lower volumes on several programs.

The segment realized an operating loss of $1.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to an operating profit of $8.1 million in the prior year period. The loss resulted primarily from planned business development costs, while forecasted revenue tied to new work opportunities was delayed. We continue to expect margin improvement over time in this segment. The full-year fiscal 2026 operating margin for the Outside the U.S. Segment is now expected to range between 1% and 3%.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards at December 31, 2025, totaled $246 million, and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $699 million. The U.S. federal government shutdown within the quarter had a direct impact on award activity. The company views this as a timing dynamic rather than a structural change, with award activity expected to increase over the remaining quarters of fiscal 2026.

The sales pipeline at December 31, 2025, totaled $59.1 billion, comprised of approximately $3.82 billion in proposals pending, $2.36 billion in proposals in preparation, and $52.9 billion in opportunities we are tracking. New work opportunities represent approximately 59% of the total sales pipeline, and U.S. Federal Services Segment opportunities represent approximately 61% of the total sales pipeline.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

At December 31, 2025, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $138 million, and gross debt was $1.58 billion. The ratio of debt, net of allowed cash, to consolidated EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis in accordance with our credit agreement, was 1.8x and trended higher from anticipated working capital needs within the quarter. This compares to 1.5x at September 30, 2025, and remains below our target net leverage ratio of 2x to 3x.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, cash used in operating activities totaled $244 million, and free cash flow was an outflow of $251 million. The anticipated cash flow results reflect seasonality around cash payments and temporary delays of collections in the U.S. Federal Services Segment stemming from administrative delays. DSO were 78 days at December 31, 2025, compared with 62 days at September 30, 2025.

On January 6, 2026, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 for each share of our common stock outstanding. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance Update

Maximus is raising fiscal year 2026 earnings guidance and narrowing the range for revenue guidance, while maintaining free cash flow guidance. Revenue is now expected to range between $5.2 billion and $5.35 billion, with $25 million of the change from prior guidance attributable to the divested U.S. Services Segment business.

The full year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance, which excludes divestiture-related gains, improves by 30 basis points to approximately 14%, compared to prior guidance. Guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excludes expense for amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related gains, increases by $0.10 and is now expected to range between $8.05 and $8.35 per share for fiscal year 2026.

Free cash flow guidance is maintained with an expected range between $450 million and $500 million for fiscal year 2026. Interest expense is estimated to be $75 million, and the full-year tax rate is expected to range between 24.5% and 25.5% for fiscal year 2026.

FY26 Guidance Reconciliation - Non-GAAP

($ in millions except per share items)

Low End

 

High End

Operating income

$

600

 

 

$

622

 

Add: amortization of intangible assets

 

81

 

 

 

81

 

Add: depreciation & amortization of property, equipment and capitalized software

 

55

 

 

 

55

 

Add: divestiture-related gains

 

(9

)

 

 

(9

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

727

 

 

$

749

 

Revenue

$

5,200

 

 

$

5,350

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

14.0

%

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

$

7.09

 

 

$

7.39

 

Add: effect of amortization of intangible assets on diluted EPS

 

1.08

 

 

 

1.08

 

Add: effect of divestiture-related gains on diluted EPS

 

(0.12

)

 

 

(0.12

)

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

8.05

 

 

$

8.35

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

$

485

 

 

$

535

 

Remove: purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs

 

(35

)

 

 

(35

)

Free cash flow

$

450

 

 

$

500

 

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Revenue

$

1,345,046

 

 

$

1,402,675

Cost of revenue

 

1,026,376

 

 

 

1,101,118

Gross profit

 

318,670

 

 

 

301,557

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

152,160

 

 

 

191,735

Amortization of intangible assets

 

20,300

 

 

 

23,035

Operating income

 

146,210

 

 

 

86,787

Interest expense

 

20,816

 

 

 

17,522

Other (income)/expense, net

 

(873

)

 

 

312

Income before income taxes

 

126,267

 

 

 

68,953

Provision for income taxes

 

32,324

 

 

 

27,757

Net income

$

93,943

 

 

$

41,196

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.71

 

 

$

0.69

Diluted

$

1.70

 

 

$

0.69

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

54,842

 

 

 

59,733

Diluted

 

55,299

 

 

 

60,002

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.30

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

December 31, 2025

 

September 30, 2025

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

137,594

 

 

$

222,351

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,147,740

 

 

 

898,095

 

Income taxes receivable

 

5,305

 

 

 

3,904

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

132,569

 

 

 

128,574

 

Total current assets

 

1,423,208

 

 

 

1,252,924

 

Property and equipment, net

 

28,108

 

 

 

30,972

 

Capitalized software, net

 

210,503

 

 

 

214,260

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

93,724

 

 

 

100,514

 

Goodwill

 

1,781,156

 

 

 

1,782,095

 

Intangible assets, net

 

517,916

 

 

 

538,266

 

Deferred contract costs, net

 

66,636

 

 

 

63,332

 

Deferred compensation plan assets

 

65,109

 

 

 

63,272

 

Deferred income taxes

 

11,755

 

 

 

11,491

 

Other assets

 

10,185

 

 

 

12,513

 

Total assets

$

4,208,300

 

 

$

4,069,639

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

263,281

 

 

$

296,888

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

125,464

 

 

 

236,948

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

 

46,566

 

 

 

53,784

 

Income taxes payable

 

17,753

 

 

 

17,321

 

Long-term debt, current portion

 

58,305

 

 

 

52,680

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

37,484

 

 

 

38,605

 

Other current liabilities

 

59,193

 

 

 

68,937

 

Total current liabilities

 

608,046

 

 

 

765,163

 

Deferred revenue, non-current portion

 

39,958

 

 

 

43,757

 

Deferred income taxes

 

176,521

 

 

 

149,020

 

Long-term debt, non-current portion

 

1,509,205

 

 

 

1,281,593

 

Deferred compensation plan liabilities, non-current portion

 

67,447

 

 

 

62,145

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion

 

65,268

 

 

 

71,289

 

Other liabilities

 

22,043

 

 

 

22,637

 

Total liabilities

 

2,488,488

 

 

 

2,395,604

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 54,549 and 54,805 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively

 

628,867

 

 

 

628,118

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(19,026

)

 

 

(17,867

)

Retained earnings

 

1,109,971

 

 

 

1,063,784

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

1,719,812

 

 

 

1,674,035

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,208,300

 

 

$

4,069,639

 

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

93,943

 

 

$

41,196

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operations:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, and capitalized software

 

12,889

 

 

 

8,455

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

20,300

 

 

 

23,035

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount

 

736

 

 

 

638

 

Deferred income taxes

 

27,864

 

 

 

2,157

 

Stock compensation expense

 

7,019

 

 

 

6,952

 

Divestiture-related (gains)/charges

 

(8,985

)

 

 

38,341

 

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations and divestitures:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(253,375

)

 

 

(103,454

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(91

)

 

 

(2,500

)

Deferred contract costs

 

(3,302

)

 

 

(366

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(33,807

)

 

 

(8,150

)

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

(100,700

)

 

 

(93,036

)

Deferred revenue

 

(10,843

)

 

 

(8,232

)

Income taxes

 

(1,035

)

 

 

12,076

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities

 

(399

)

 

 

(2,349

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

5,384

 

 

 

5,241

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(244,402

)

 

 

(79,996

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software

 

(6,263

)

 

 

(22,992

)

Proceeds from divestitures

 

12,895

 

 

 

736

 

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

 

6,632

 

 

 

(22,256

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Cash dividends paid to Maximus shareholders

 

(16,338

)

 

 

(18,060

)

Purchases of Maximus common stock

 

(40,562

)

 

 

(228,593

)

Tax withholding related to RSU vesting

 

(17,325

)

 

 

(16,441

)

Proceeds from borrowings

 

365,000

 

 

 

435,000

 

Principal payments for debt

 

(132,500

)

 

 

(179,264

)

Other

 

(1,375

)

 

 

(899

)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

 

156,900

 

 

 

(8,257

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(64

)

 

 

(2,384

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(80,934

)

 

 

(112,893

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

260,459

 

 

 

235,763

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

179,525

 

 

$

122,870

 

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Results of Operations by Segment

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

(dollars in thousands)

U.S. Federal
Services

 

% (1 )

 

U.S.
Services

 

% (1 )

 

Outside the
U.S.

 

% (1 )

 

Total

Revenue

$

786,601

 

 

 

$

415,248

 

 

 

$

143,197

 

 

 

 

$

1,345,046

 

Cost of revenue

 

571,666

 

72.7

%

 

 

330,854

 

79.7

%

 

 

123,856

 

 

86.5

%

 

 

1,026,376

 

Gross profit

 

214,935

 

27.3

%

 

 

84,394

 

20.3

%

 

 

19,341

 

 

13.5

%

 

 

318,670

 

Other segment items (2)

 

85,202

 

10.8

%

 

 

55,108

 

13.3

%

 

 

20,721

 

 

14.5

%

 

 

161,031

 

Segment operating income/(loss)

$

129,733

 

16.5

%

 

$

29,286

 

7.1

%

 

$

(1,380

)

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

157,639

 

Divestiture-related gains (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,985

 

Other (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(114

)

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(20,300

)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

146,210

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands)

U.S. Federal
Services

 

% (1)

 

U.S.
Services

 

% (1)

 

Outside the
U.S.

 

% (1)

 

Total

Revenue

$

780,655

 

 

1

$

452,250

 

 

 

$

169,770

 

 

 

 

$

1,402,675

 

Cost of revenue

 

607,340

 

77.8

%

 

 

357,246

 

79.0

%

 

 

136,532

 

 

80.4

%

 

 

1,101,118

 

Gross profit

 

173,315

 

22.2

%

 

 

95,004

 

21.0

%

 

 

33,238

 

 

19.6

%

 

 

301,557

 

Other segment items (2)

 

74,215

 

9.5

%

 

 

54,158

 

12.0

%

 

 

25,118

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

153,491

 

Segment operating income

$

99,100

 

12.7

%

 

$

40,846

 

9.0

%

 

$

8,120

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

148,066

 

Divestiture-related charges (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(38,341

)

Other (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

97

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(23,035

)

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

86,787

 

(1)

Percentage of respective revenue, as applicable.

(2)

Other segment items are principally selling, general, and administrative expenses allocated to segments.

(3)

During fiscal years 2026 and 2025, we divested businesses from our U.S. Services and Outside the U.S. Segments, respectively.

(4)

Other expenses include credits and costs that are not allocated to a particular segment.

Maximus, Inc.

Consolidated Free Cash Flows - Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

(in thousands)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(244,402

)

 

 

(79,996

)

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software

 

(6,263

)

 

 

(22,992

)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

(250,665

)

 

$

(102,988

)

Maximus, Inc.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Results - Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Operating income

$

146,210

 

 

$

86,787

 

Add back: Amortization of intangible assets

 

20,300

 

 

 

23,035

 

Add back: Divestiture-related (gains)/charges

 

(8,985

)

 

 

38,341

 

Add back: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, and capitalized software

 

12,889

 

 

 

8,455

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

170,414

 

 

$

156,618

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

12.7

%

11.2

%

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

93,943

 

 

$

41,196

 

Add back: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax

 

14,961

 

 

 

16,977

 

Add back: Divestiture-related (gains)/charges, net of tax

 

(6,624

)

 

 

38,341

 

Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related adjustments (Non-GAAP)

$

102,280

 

 

$

96,514

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.70

 

 

$

0.69

 

Add back: Effect of amortization of intangible assets on diluted earnings per share

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.28

 

Add back: Effect of divestiture-related (gains)/charges on diluted earnings per share

 

(0.12

)

 

 

0.64

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related adjustments (Non-GAAP)

$

1.85

 

 

$

1.61

 

 


