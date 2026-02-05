Maximus Reports Fiscal Year 2026 First Quarter Results

Earnings outlook raised on resilient performance and strong pipeline supports future outlook

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services, reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 include:

Revenue of $1.35 billion compared to $1.40 billion for the prior year period, in line with expectations entering the quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.70 and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.85, compared to $0.69 and $1.61, respectively, for the prior year period.

The company is narrowing revenue guidance and raising earnings guidance for fiscal year 2026. Full-year revenue is expected to range between $5.2 billion and $5.35 billion, reflecting a small divestiture completed in the quarter and updated new work assumptions. The company is raising the adjusted EBITDA margin expectation 30 basis points to approximately 14% and now expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to range between $8.05 and $8.35 per share for the full fiscal year 2026.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share is payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

"Our first quarter results reflect resilient execution and a portfolio focused on essential government programs. With a strong pipeline, expanding opportunities related to the Working Families Tax Cut Act, and continued progress in technology-enabled service delivery, we remain focused on delivering high-quality services for our government partners and the communities they serve," said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Caswell continued, "We are expanding the use of automation, including AI, to augment how work is done, enhance citizen experience, and support productivity and margins. We are deploying these capabilities in production and expect them to contribute to improved outcomes and program performance over time."

First Quarter Results

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 decreased 4.1% to $1.35 billion, compared to $1.40 billion for the prior year period. Divestiture-related activity contributed to approximately 1.5% of the decline, and organic movements were primarily responsible for the remainder. These results were consistent with our expectations entering the quarter.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, operating margin was 10.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.7%. This compares to margins of 6.2% and 11.2%, respectively, for the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $1.70, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.85. This compares to $0.69 and $1.61, respectively, for the prior year period.

The improvement to consolidated earnings over the prior year period was attributable to a combination of stronger performance in the U.S. Federal Services Segment and divestiture-related activity, which is not reflected in the adjusted metrics. The first quarter of fiscal year 2025 included divestiture-related charges of approximately $38 million related to the sale of the Australian and South Korean businesses. The first quarter of fiscal year 2026 included a divestiture-related gain of $9 million from selling our child support business in the U.S. Services Segment.

U.S. Federal Services Segment

U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 increased 0.8% to $787 million, compared to $781 million reported for the prior year period. All growth was organic, and the prior year period benefited from unexpected volume growth on core programs along with high levels of natural disaster support, which did not recur in the current quarter.

The segment operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 was 16.5%, compared to 12.7% reported for the prior year period. Stability of volumes across multiple program areas, combined with wider adoption of technology initiatives that enhanced the productivity of staff drove the improved margin. The full-year fiscal 2026 operating margin for the U.S. Federal Services Segment is now expected to range between 16.5% and 17%.

U.S. Services Segment

U.S. Services Segment revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 decreased 8.2% to $415 million, compared to $452 million in the prior year period. As contemplated in our total company guidance for fiscal year 2026, several programs are experiencing lower volumes or demand for engagement compared to prior years.

The segment operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 was 7.1%, compared to 9.0% reported for the prior year period. Both periods had depressed margins compared to the remainder of their respective fiscal years, which was also contemplated in our total company guidance for fiscal year 2026. The full-year fiscal 2026 operating margin for the U.S. Services Segment is now expected to range between 10.5% and 11%.

Outside the U.S. Segment

Outside the U.S. Segment revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 decreased to $143 million, compared to $170 million in the prior year period. A majority of the revenue reduction was due to the divestiture of the Australian and South Korean employment services businesses in the prior year period, with additional reduction from slightly lower volumes on several programs.

The segment realized an operating loss of $1.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to an operating profit of $8.1 million in the prior year period. The loss resulted primarily from planned business development costs, while forecasted revenue tied to new work opportunities was delayed. We continue to expect margin improvement over time in this segment. The full-year fiscal 2026 operating margin for the Outside the U.S. Segment is now expected to range between 1% and 3%.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards at December 31, 2025, totaled $246 million, and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $699 million. The U.S. federal government shutdown within the quarter had a direct impact on award activity. The company views this as a timing dynamic rather than a structural change, with award activity expected to increase over the remaining quarters of fiscal 2026.

The sales pipeline at December 31, 2025, totaled $59.1 billion, comprised of approximately $3.82 billion in proposals pending, $2.36 billion in proposals in preparation, and $52.9 billion in opportunities we are tracking. New work opportunities represent approximately 59% of the total sales pipeline, and U.S. Federal Services Segment opportunities represent approximately 61% of the total sales pipeline.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

At December 31, 2025, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $138 million, and gross debt was $1.58 billion. The ratio of debt, net of allowed cash, to consolidated EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis in accordance with our credit agreement, was 1.8x and trended higher from anticipated working capital needs within the quarter. This compares to 1.5x at September 30, 2025, and remains below our target net leverage ratio of 2x to 3x.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, cash used in operating activities totaled $244 million, and free cash flow was an outflow of $251 million. The anticipated cash flow results reflect seasonality around cash payments and temporary delays of collections in the U.S. Federal Services Segment stemming from administrative delays. DSO were 78 days at December 31, 2025, compared with 62 days at September 30, 2025.

On January 6, 2026, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 for each share of our common stock outstanding. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance Update

Maximus is raising fiscal year 2026 earnings guidance and narrowing the range for revenue guidance, while maintaining free cash flow guidance. Revenue is now expected to range between $5.2 billion and $5.35 billion, with $25 million of the change from prior guidance attributable to the divested U.S. Services Segment business.

The full year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance, which excludes divestiture-related gains, improves by 30 basis points to approximately 14%, compared to prior guidance. Guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share, which excludes expense for amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related gains, increases by $0.10 and is now expected to range between $8.05 and $8.35 per share for fiscal year 2026.

Free cash flow guidance is maintained with an expected range between $450 million and $500 million for fiscal year 2026. Interest expense is estimated to be $75 million, and the full-year tax rate is expected to range between 24.5% and 25.5% for fiscal year 2026.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to government, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus provides tech-enabled services to government agencies, including innovative business process management and technology solutions, that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains non-GAAP measures and other indicators, including organic growth, free cash flow, diluted EPS adjusted for amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related charges and gains, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, consolidated EBITDA (as defined by our Credit Agreement), and other non-GAAP measures.

A description of these non-GAAP measures and details as to how they are calculated are included with our earnings presentation and forthcoming Form 10-Q.

The presentation of these non-GAAP numbers is not meant to be considered in isolation, nor as alternatives to cash flows from operations, revenue growth, operating income, or net income as measures of performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Included in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek,“ “on track,” "opportunity," "could," "potential," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our confidence, strategies and initiatives, guidance and expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, liquidity, market opportunities, market demand, acceptance of our products, or acquisitions and divestitures, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

These risks could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. A summary of risk factors can be found in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on November 20, 2025, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our SEC filings are accessible on maximus.com.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update the guidance herein or any other forward-looking statement as circumstances evolve.

FY26 Guidance Reconciliation - Non-GAAP ($ in millions except per share items) Low End High End Operating income $ 600 $ 622 Add: amortization of intangible assets 81 81 Add: depreciation & amortization of property, equipment and capitalized software 55 55 Add: divestiture-related gains (9 ) (9 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 727 $ 749 Revenue $ 5,200 $ 5,350 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.0 % 14.0 % Diluted EPS $ 7.09 $ 7.39 Add: effect of amortization of intangible assets on diluted EPS 1.08 1.08 Add: effect of divestiture-related gains on diluted EPS (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 8.05 $ 8.35 Cash flows from operating activities $ 485 $ 535 Remove: purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs (35 ) (35 ) Free cash flow $ 450 $ 500

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 1,345,046 $ 1,402,675 Cost of revenue 1,026,376 1,101,118 Gross profit 318,670 301,557 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 152,160 191,735 Amortization of intangible assets 20,300 23,035 Operating income 146,210 86,787 Interest expense 20,816 17,522 Other (income)/expense, net (873 ) 312 Income before income taxes 126,267 68,953 Provision for income taxes 32,324 27,757 Net income $ 93,943 $ 41,196 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.71 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 1.70 $ 0.69 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 54,842 59,733 Diluted 55,299 60,002 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 (unaudited) (in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,594 $ 222,351 Accounts receivable, net 1,147,740 898,095 Income taxes receivable 5,305 3,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132,569 128,574 Total current assets 1,423,208 1,252,924 Property and equipment, net 28,108 30,972 Capitalized software, net 210,503 214,260 Operating lease right-of-use assets 93,724 100,514 Goodwill 1,781,156 1,782,095 Intangible assets, net 517,916 538,266 Deferred contract costs, net 66,636 63,332 Deferred compensation plan assets 65,109 63,272 Deferred income taxes 11,755 11,491 Other assets 10,185 12,513 Total assets $ 4,208,300 $ 4,069,639 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 263,281 $ 296,888 Accrued compensation and benefits 125,464 236,948 Deferred revenue, current portion 46,566 53,784 Income taxes payable 17,753 17,321 Long-term debt, current portion 58,305 52,680 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 37,484 38,605 Other current liabilities 59,193 68,937 Total current liabilities 608,046 765,163 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 39,958 43,757 Deferred income taxes 176,521 149,020 Long-term debt, non-current portion 1,509,205 1,281,593 Deferred compensation plan liabilities, non-current portion 67,447 62,145 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 65,268 71,289 Other liabilities 22,043 22,637 Total liabilities 2,488,488 2,395,604 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 54,549 and 54,805 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively 628,867 628,118 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,026 ) (17,867 ) Retained earnings 1,109,971 1,063,784 Total shareholders' equity 1,719,812 1,674,035 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,208,300 $ 4,069,639

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 93,943 $ 41,196 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operations: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, and capitalized software 12,889 8,455 Amortization of intangible assets 20,300 23,035 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 736 638 Deferred income taxes 27,864 2,157 Stock compensation expense 7,019 6,952 Divestiture-related (gains)/charges (8,985 ) 38,341 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations and divestitures: Accounts receivable (253,375 ) (103,454 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (91 ) (2,500 ) Deferred contract costs (3,302 ) (366 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (33,807 ) (8,150 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (100,700 ) (93,036 ) Deferred revenue (10,843 ) (8,232 ) Income taxes (1,035 ) 12,076 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (399 ) (2,349 ) Other assets and liabilities 5,384 5,241 Net cash used in operating activities (244,402 ) (79,996 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (6,263 ) (22,992 ) Proceeds from divestitures 12,895 736 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 6,632 (22,256 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to Maximus shareholders (16,338 ) (18,060 ) Purchases of Maximus common stock (40,562 ) (228,593 ) Tax withholding related to RSU vesting (17,325 ) (16,441 ) Proceeds from borrowings 365,000 435,000 Principal payments for debt (132,500 ) (179,264 ) Other (1,375 ) (899 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 156,900 (8,257 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (64 ) (2,384 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (80,934 ) (112,893 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 260,459 235,763 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 179,525 $ 122,870

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations by Segment (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) U.S. Federal

Services % (1 ) U.S.

Services % (1 ) Outside the

U.S. % (1 ) Total Revenue $ 786,601 $ 415,248 $ 143,197 $ 1,345,046 Cost of revenue 571,666 72.7 % 330,854 79.7 % 123,856 86.5 % 1,026,376 Gross profit 214,935 27.3 % 84,394 20.3 % 19,341 13.5 % 318,670 Other segment items (2) 85,202 10.8 % 55,108 13.3 % 20,721 14.5 % 161,031 Segment operating income/(loss) $ 129,733 16.5 % $ 29,286 7.1 % $ (1,380 ) (1.0 )% 157,639 Divestiture-related gains (3) 8,985 Other (4) (114 ) Amortization of intangible assets (20,300 ) Operating income $ 146,210 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands) U.S. Federal

Services % (1) U.S.

Services % (1) Outside the

U.S. % (1) Total Revenue $ 780,655 1 $ 452,250 $ 169,770 $ 1,402,675 Cost of revenue 607,340 77.8 % 357,246 79.0 % 136,532 80.4 % 1,101,118 Gross profit 173,315 22.2 % 95,004 21.0 % 33,238 19.6 % 301,557 Other segment items (2) 74,215 9.5 % 54,158 12.0 % 25,118 14.8 % 153,491 Segment operating income $ 99,100 12.7 % $ 40,846 9.0 % $ 8,120 4.8 % 148,066 Divestiture-related charges (3) (38,341 ) Other (4) 97 Amortization of intangible assets (23,035 ) Operating income $ 86,787

(1) Percentage of respective revenue, as applicable. (2) Other segment items are principally selling, general, and administrative expenses allocated to segments. (3) During fiscal years 2026 and 2025, we divested businesses from our U.S. Services and Outside the U.S. Segments, respectively. (4) Other expenses include credits and costs that are not allocated to a particular segment.

Maximus, Inc. Consolidated Free Cash Flows - Non-GAAP (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Net cash used in operating activities (244,402 ) (79,996 ) Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (6,263 ) (22,992 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ (250,665 ) $ (102,988 )

Maximus, Inc. Non-GAAP Adjusted Results - Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Operating income $ 146,210 $ 86,787 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets 20,300 23,035 Add back: Divestiture-related (gains)/charges (8,985 ) 38,341 Add back: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment, and capitalized software 12,889 8,455 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 170,414 $ 156,618 Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 12.7 % 11.2 % Net income $ 93,943 $ 41,196 Add back: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 14,961 16,977 Add back: Divestiture-related (gains)/charges, net of tax (6,624 ) 38,341 Adjusted net income excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related adjustments (Non-GAAP) $ 102,280 $ 96,514 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.70 $ 0.69 Add back: Effect of amortization of intangible assets on diluted earnings per share 0.27 0.28 Add back: Effect of divestiture-related (gains)/charges on diluted earnings per share (0.12 ) 0.64 Adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding amortization of intangible assets and divestiture-related adjustments (Non-GAAP) $ 1.85 $ 1.61

