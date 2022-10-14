Maximus Names Christian Gingras as New Managing Director for Maximus Canada

Industry Leader Will Oversee Company’s Work Across Canada with Government Agencies

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced that industry leader Christian Gingras has been named as Managing Director for Maximus Canada. In his new leadership role, Gingras will be tasked with the oversight and responsibility for all the company’s operational, financial, and business development activities across Canada.

“We are committed to further strengthening the reach and brand of Maximus across Canada, and Christian possesses a wealth of relevant knowledge and a track record of impressive success aligned with our company’s strategic focus,” said Kevin Reilly, General Manager, Outside the U.S. Segment. “Maximus has a unique advantage because we can deliver a global presence with a local focus while maintaining a clear understanding of the Canadian communities we serve. Christian’s career is notable for his ability to foster strategic growth and a reputation for executing large, organizational transformations.”

Gingras’ extensive career experience includes roles as a results-oriented leader in large companies across the private and public sectors. In particular, Gingras brings impressive credentials from navigating complex information technology, cloud computing, and operational management challenges, specifically within private and public healthcare sectors.

“Maximus has proven itself as a company that cares about the communities they serve and how they can help governments provide even better services to constituents,” said Gingras. “This mission and the company’s strategic vision align with my personal goals in my professional career. I look forward to joining Maximus Canada and leading the company into more sustained growth across the country, utilizing our innovative technology capabilities matched with our impressively talented team.”

Gingras has held several significant leadership positions in Canada through his career, most recently serving as the President of InfoTech Research Group’s Consulting Division. Other previous roles include Chief Information Officer and Shared Service Leader with the CBI Health Group; Vice President and Canadian Country Leader with Hitachi Consulting; and Vice President with eHealth Ontario.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Contacts

Media & Public Relations



Eileen Cassidy Rivera, media@maximus.com