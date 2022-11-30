Maximus Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100 List

Maximus Recognized by NVTC As Leading Tech Innovator for Fourth Consecutive Year

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it had been named to the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech 100 list. This is the fourth consecutive year that Maximus has been named to the NVTC Tech 100, which honors top technology companies driving innovation, implementing new solutions, and contributing to the region’s economic growth.

“NVTC plays an important role in bringing together the technology and educational communities to ensure a strong pipeline of technical talent is available to keep companies like Maximus growing in Virginia,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Maximus. “We’re honored to be named to their prestigious Tech 100 list again. This recognition is a testament to our focus on applying technology to improve the delivery of critical citizen services and enable agencies to achieve their missions more effectively.”

This year’s NVTC Tech 100 list comprises 71 tech companies, 23 executives, and 6 emerging leaders who consistently demonstrate dedication, vision, and innovation in our tech region. Maximus will be recognized at the NVTC Tech 100 event on December 6, 2022.

“2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region’s technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation’s most vibrant and collaborative technology communities,” said Jennifer Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of NVTC. “NVTC congratulates Maximus for going above and beyond within their company and in their respective industries. Even in these unprecedented times of record levels of high inflation and hybrid work, the future of our tech community is brighter than ever, because of the momentous contributions of these leaders and companies.”

