Maximus Awarded $263 Million Contract from Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services to Provide Independent Enrollment Broker Services

Streamlined application and enrollment services assist residents seeking home and community based services

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced it has been awarded a five-year, $263 million contract by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Maximus will deliver enhanced application and enrollment services that help eligible Pennsylvania residents receive long-term services and supports in their own homes or community settings. This contract continues the independent enrollment broker services Maximus has provided to Pennsylvania residents since 2016. It builds on the Company’s long-term support for other DHS programs where Maximus provides enrollment and choice counseling for participants in Pennsylvania’s Medicaid Managed Care.


“Pennsylvania has allocated significant resources toward aging-in-place solutions and supporting individuals with disabilities to live independently in their communities. We are proud of our partnership with the state to deliver timely and person-centered application and enrollment assistance,” said Ferdinand Morales, Senior Managing Director of Health Services, Maximus. “We look forward to continuing to enhance the applicant experience with empathy and compassion for each person’s unique circumstance.”

Under this contract, Maximus will continue to help seniors and people with disabilities navigate the Medicaid waiver application process — from the point of application to enrollment — to receive home and community based services. Maximus will conduct more case management through enhanced beneficiary support using a person-centered approach and offer choice counseling for plan and provider selection. The Company will also support applicants with appeals and grievances processes. In addition, Maximus will implement digital solutions for residents and their authorized caregivers, including through a website created to streamline services, reduce wait times, and provide easy-to-understand information.

Maximus previously expedited the complicated 13-step Medicaid waiver application and enrollment process, reducing it from 90 days to 26 days, helping older adults and people with disabilities get the care they need in the right care setting faster. Maximus’s impact is evident in the high customer satisfaction score, where 98 percent of waiver applicants are pleased with their experience and would recommend the process to a friend.

Maximus coordinates efforts between the Independent Enrollment Broker contract and the Enrollment Assistance Program, where it provides a similar set of services for members of the Health Choices system of care. Learn more about Maximus and its work in Pennsylvania in this case study.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.

