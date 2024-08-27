Maxeda DIY Group Digitally Transforms Its Supply Chain With Blue Yonder

Benelux retailer enhances supply chain processes and achieves strategic goals by deploying Blue Yonder Demand & Fulfillment solutions

AMSTERDAM & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The do-it-yourself (DIY) retail sector contends with unique challenges and constraints, as value-conscious consumers, shifting season patterns and intense competition persist. That’s why Maxeda DIY Group, a leading Benelux retailer in the DIY sector, digitally transformed its strategic supply chain processes by deploying Blue Yonder Demand and Fulfillment solutions. The project was led by Blue Yonder Global Professional Services.





Maxeda DIY Group is a market-leading DIY retailer that operates 334 stores across the Benelux region with over 6,500 employees. It operates under three brands: Praxis in the Netherlands, Brico in Belgium and Luxembourg, and BricoPlanit in Belgium. Maxeda DIY Group’s “Make it Sustainable” strategy aims to make the company and the life of its customers more sustainable.

To achieve their strategic goals, Maxeda DIY Group successfully deployed Blue Yonder Demand and Fulfillment solutions in a SaaS environment, providing a single end-to-end demand and supply planning environment for all three company brands. This transformation significantly improved agility and informed decision-making by integrating processes, resulting in enhanced service levels, optimized stock levels, and reduced manual work that have boosted team motivation and freed up working capital for strategic and high-value tasks.

“For years, Maxeda DIY Group has trusted Blue Yonder as a reliable supply chain solutions vendor, so they were a natural choice when it came to deploying our digital transformation journey. The collaboration with Blue Yonder Global Professional Services was exceptional; they helped us prioritize the right business actions, focusing on end-to-end category profitability, and refreshing our view of our supply chain strategy, sustainability and proposition. The teamwork and joint effort between our organizations were instrumental in driving this success. As a result, we successfully achieved both technical and business goals,” said Erik Cuypers, Group CDO and CIO, Maxeda DIY Group.

Thanks to Blue Yonder, Maxeda DIY Group has been able to:

Develop an end-to-end view of products and categories for all three of its brands.

Improve service levels and reduce stock-outs.

Create short- and long-term stock visibility to suppliers.

Drive change management, including from distribution center to store, as well as in supplier ordering activities.

“We are proud of our longstanding collaboration with Maxeda DIY Group and thrilled with the results achieved by their digital transformation thanks to deploying our Blue Yonder Demand and Fulfillment solutions,” said Rudi Boeye, senior vice president, Global Professional Services EMEA, Blue Yonder. “Maxeda DIY Group has gained the necessary supply chain agility to keep pace with the constant changes in the market and business landscape, futureproofing their adoption of technological advancements.”

Additional Resources:

About Maxeda DIY Group

Maxeda DIY Group is the largest DIY retailer in the Benelux with Praxis stores in the Netherlands and Brico and BricoPlanit stores in Belgium and Luxembourg. These retail chains are represented by 334 stores, both owned and franchised. Most stores have floor areas from 3,000 m² to 5,000 m². Maxeda DIY Group has more than 6,500 employees. All stores together have over 1 million m² of retail space and receive more than 1.5 million customers in-store and online every week. Maxeda’s strategy is to make the company and the life of its customers more sustainable. With the strategy ‘Make it Sustainable’ Maxeda wants to build a sustainable and attractive retail organization through five growth engines: Store, Product, Digital & Data Intelligence, People & Community and Home.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers worldwide rely on Blue Yonder to optimize and accelerate their supply chain from planning through fulfillment, delivery, and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-driven supply chain platform and multi-enterprise, multi-tier network enable more accurate forecasting and dynamic management of capacity, inventory and transport. Blue Yonder helps businesses navigate modern supply chain complexity and volatility with more resilient, sustainable supply chains to delight customers, scale profitably, and run flawlessly. www.blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Blue Yonder Corporate Communications:



mediarelationsteam@blueyonder.com

U.S.: +1 480-308-3037



EMEA: +39 335 7849149