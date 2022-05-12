Home Business Wire Maxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Business Wire

Maxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

di Business Wire

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders, held on May 11, 2022.

Holders of a total of 58,491,005 shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.0001 par value (“Common Shares”) representing approximately 79.71% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares voted in connection with the meeting. Stockholders voted in favor of the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director

Shares Voted For

Shares Voted Against

Shares Abstained

Broker Non-Votes

Howell M. Estes III

47,051,001

392,677

53,813

10,993,514

Nick S. Cyprus

47,239,630

198,762

59,099

10,993,514

Roxanne J. Decyk

46,340,153

1,105,005

52,333

10,993,514

Joanne O. Isham

47,108,672

345,874

42,945

10,993,514

Daniel L. Jablonsky

47,286,565

171,162

39,764

10,993,514

C. Robert Kehler

47,111,390

336,154

49,947

10,993,514

Gilman Louie

47,234,085

214,272

49,134

10,993,514

L. Roger Mason, Jr.

46,674,055

774,711

48,725

10,993,514

Heather A. Wilson

47,167,925

285,305

44,261

10,993,514

Eric J. Zahler

46,656,244

780,110

61,137

10,993,514

Eddy Zervigon

46,661,931

775,662

59,898

10,993,514

In addition, stockholders voted to approve each of the other proposals presented at the meeting, including approval of the Company’s executive compensation and ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company’s filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Gursky

Maxar VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer

1-303-684-2207

jason.gursky@maxar.com

Media Contact:
Fernando Vivanco

Maxar Public Relations

1-720-877-5220

fernando.vivanco@maxar.com

Articoli correlati

Marple Newton School District Shares Benefits of Replacing Google Classroom with PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning for Its Learning Management System

Business Wire Business Wire -
Pennsylvania school district switched to PowerSchool Schoology Learning for its more comprehensive and personalized learning capabilities FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

indie Semiconductor Achieves High End of Revenue Guidance Range in Q1 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers 171% Year-over-Year and 16% Sequential Revenue Growth to a Record $22.0M Expands Non-GAAP Gross Margin to 47.4%, up 710...
Continua a leggere

American Tower Corporation to Present at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Adam Smith, its Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, is...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Marple Newton School District Shares Benefits of Replacing Google Classroom with PowerSchool Unified Classroom®...

Business Wire