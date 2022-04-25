Maxar Awarded $202M in U.S. Government Mission Support Contracts

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced it was awarded U.S. Government mission support contracts in Q1 2022 worth up to $202 million over a six-year period.

The total includes 27 awards across nine U.S. government customers—eight of which are Department of Defense or Intelligence Community organizations—for work including artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, advanced data analytics, software development, data conditioning, geospatial production and dissemination, maritime domain awareness, and training and development.

“Maxar is honored to support U.S. defense and intelligence customers by delivering a breadth of mission-critical geospatial intelligence and related technologies,” said Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky. “We’re proud to kick off 2022 with a flurry of new and renewed partnerships with our U.S. government partners, and we look forward to continue delivering precise, trusted products and technologies in support of national security missions throughout the year.”

Maxar is exhibiting at the GEOINT 2022 Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, this week, highlighting how the company delivers speed and precision in support of demanding missions. Visit Maxar at booth #411 to learn more.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

