MAX (Music Audience Exchange) Announces Series B Funding with Interlock Partners

DFW-based tech company MAX joins forces with Dallas-based VC firm Interlock Partners to accelerate growth of its music sponsorship marketplace

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#moremusiclessnoise—MAX (Music Audience Exchange), the music technology company powering artist brand sponsorships, today announced a new Series B funding round led by Interlock Partners with continued support from Method Capital.

MAX reinvented music x brand partnerships using data-driven marketing automation to better serve brands, artists, and music fans. After adapting to meet the challenges of a changing market and expanding from brand partnerships rooted in live touring to immersive digital experiences, MAX is once again on the forefront of innovation as massive pent-up demand brings people back to live events and experiences. With SET.Live™, MAX has created a new hybrid experience and first-of-its-kind mobile activation platform that brings the digital habits people adopted over the past years to live events, concerts, and festivals.

Funding will be used for continued development of SET.Live and expansion of their sales and marketing teams to meet growing demand. “This investment allows MAX to continue fulfilling its mission to automate and digitize artist sponsorships and create a new marketplace for the creator economy,” said Nathan Hanks, CEO and Founder of MAX.

The SET.Live platform enables artists to directly engage with fans at live shows while creating unique sponsorable assets for brands. “Since launching SET.Live earlier this year, we will have powered interactive mobile experiences for nearly 2,000 concerts and shows by the end of 2022,” said Steve Fullbright, President of MAX.

MAX is excited to expand its board of directors with the addition of Carl Sparks, Managing Partner at Interlock, and Elizabeth Brooks, Managing Partner at Better Angels Ventures and leader in the intersection of music and tech. “MAX is in a unique position to create a new marketplace that can unlock previously untapped sponsorable inventory for artists and drive more effective marketing campaigns for brands,” said Sparks. “I am excited to be part of MAX’s board and help them with their continued growth,” added Brooks.

For more information, please visit www.max.live.

About MAX (Music Audience Exchange):

MAX (Music Audience Exchange) is the tech company powering your favorite brand x music partnerships. Backed by tech VCs and built by a team of data scientists, engineers, music pros, and digital media experts, MAX is breaking new ground—powering partnerships for top brands (like Ford, UScellular, McDonald’s, AARP, Gildan, Elavon, and more) and supporting a growing portfolio of 1,000+ artists (including Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Jon Batiste, Leela James, Queen Naija, AJR, Melissa Etheridge, Thomas Rhett, Evanescence, Chris Young, Michelle Branch, Mau Y Ricky, Lecrae, Jimmie Allen, Clint Black, and more) with live engagement tools and promotional sponsorships.

About Interlock Partners:

Interlock Partners is an early-stage venture capital firm with offices in Texas and New York. They back companies driving transformational change in the enterprise technology stack fueled by artificial intelligence, cloud platforms, and other innovative solutions. Interlock is managed by a team of successful entrepreneurs, operators, and investors, whose hands-on approach makes them the perfect partner for MAX in a truly dynamic market.

