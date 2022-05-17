Max Borges Agency Celebrates Two Decades of PR Excellence

Agency looks back at 20 years of partnering with ambitious brands to launch thousands of innovative consumer products.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2022 marks an exciting and well-deserved milestone for the Max Borges Agency (MBA). MBA has been a public relations powerhouse in consumer innovation and technology over the last two decades, helping cutting-edge global brands put their products on the map through year-round national media attention.

Backed by proven media pitch strategies, impactful data storytelling and a robust network of journalists and influencers, MBA has excelled at getting its clients’ products in front of the right people at the right time to drive brand awareness and growth.

“When I look back over the last 20 years, one word comes to mind: ‘Focus.’ We have intentionally concentrated on being the best in the business at earned media strategies for innovative consumer products. That has paid off in dividends for MBA and our brand partners. It’s amazing to look back at the hundreds of brands we helped grow their business, ”said Max Borges, CEO, MBA.

Max’s approach to building the business differed from how most PR agencies got their start. He scaled the agency’s growth as an entrepreneur, not a PR practitioner, with no traditional PR background. This approach allowed the business to grow quickly and infused an entrepreneurial mindset within the agency culture.

Over 20% of MBA’s current team has been with the agency for over a decade. Each has embraced this entrepreneurial spirit, crafting their own unique paths, creating new departments, practices, category excellence, etc. The agency continues to expand and evolve with this collective growth mentality.

MBA also celebrates its recent success in growing its client base and expanding its team nationwide. Over the last six months, newly signed brand partners include Greenworks, GE Lighting, CharityRX, Wahoo Fitness, Fiture, House of Marley, Alo Moves, Xshore, and Epidemic Sound.

After being fully remote a year into the pandemic, MBA connected with each team member to see what work format works best for them. The response was nearly unanimous for a fully flexible, remote structure. Since then, MBA has not looked back and has hired more than 15 new team members from all over the country.

Looking ahead, MBA is gearing up to further expand into growing verticals of innovative consumer lifestyle brands in the health, wellness, travel, outdoors, home, and parenting categories. MBA’s revamped market positioning extends its world-class earned media approach to innovative consumer brands beyond traditional technology verticals.

“We’re now set to make the next two decades even more epic,” added Borges. “Our refreshed market positioning opens up the agency to several consumer categories to do what we do best…put innovative brands on the map through product launches, roundups, gift guides, data storytelling, and executive + brand placements. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

About Max Borges Agency

Founded in 2002, Max Borges Agency is a PR agency that helps ambitious, innovative consumer brands launch cool stuff through year-round national media attention. The agency has been named a ‘Best Place to Work’ by Outside magazine, PR News, Sabre, PR Week, Bulldog, Sun Sentinel and South Florida Business Journal and has been included in the INC 5000 fastest growing companies nine times. www.maxborgesagency.com.

Contacts

Kelly Leff



kellyleff@maxborgesagency.com

937.369.6090