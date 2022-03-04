Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces New 12 Megawatt Hosting Co-location Agreement with Foundry Digital LLC

New 12 megawatt hosting customer to have first mining hardware units online end of Q1, 2022

SYDNEY & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce it has signed a new 12 megawatt (MW) hosting co-location agreement with Foundry Digital LLC (“Foundry”), bringing total hosting co-location under Mawson’s Luna Squares LLC (“Luna Squares”) business to 114 MW, up from 2 MW as at 31 December, 2021.

Mawson expects first mining hardware under this agreement to be deployed by the end of Q1, 2022.

Mawson intends to deploy the mining hardware inside its own proprietary Modular Data Centre (MDC) technology at its facilities in the United States.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, “We are very happy to have signed another high-quality customer of significant scale to our Luna Squares hosting co-location business. Given the substantial demand for hosting services in the industry at present, we are able to utilize our surplus energy infrastructure to generate additional revenue streams for the group. In FY2021, we generated (unaudited) $850,000 in revenue from our 2 MW of hosting customers – the agreements we have signed this week take us to 114 MW in our hosting business in total. Our hosting business is expanding rapidly and total contracts signed to date makes us one of the largest Nasdaq listed Bitcoin mining ASIC hosting companies.”

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson’s vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

