Maverick Medical AI Expands US Presence with New Partnership Offering Its Breakthrough Real-Time Autonomous Medical Coding Solution

Leading National Medical Provider Achieves Contract to Live in Under 3 Months with 85% Direct-to-Bill Rate and Over 93% Accuracy

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Maverick Medical AI announces significant expansion of its presence in the United States through a new partnership with a leading national medical provider specializing in the growing outpatient radiology sector. In under three months, Maverick successfully transitioned the provider from contract signing to full implementation, achieving an impressive 85% direct-to-bill rate and over 93% accuracy with its groundbreaking real-time AI autonomous medical coding platform.





This rapid deployment is a testament to the platform’s effectiveness and scalability, as well as Maverick’s commitment to excellence, in transforming medical coding processes for enhanced operational performance.

“As healthcare providers face potential staffing shortages and seek to reduce billing errors, eliminate backlogs, and minimize claim denials, the interest and adoption of our advanced real-time solution has surged significantly”, said Yossi Shahak, CEO Maverick AI. “ Leveraging our deep learning AI with our synthetic data generation capabilities, Maverick is the only provider that offers unparalleled real-time functionality to enable medical coding in seconds with exceptional accuracy and productivity. Combined with our rapid deployment, customers are reporting enhanced revenue cycle efficiency and reductions in operational costs, leading to better care and an improved bottom line from Day 1.”

Maverick is continuing to expand its US footprint, particularly in the radiology sector, solidifying its position as a leader in the AI-driven medical coding sector. By setting new industry standards with its real-time platform, Maverick ensures that healthcare providers can deliver high-quality care while maintaining financial health.

About Maverick Medical AI:



Maverick Medical AI revolutionizes medical coding for healthcare providers with its AI-powered real-time Autonomous Medical Coding platform. By combining in-depth knowledge of medical coding with deep learning AI models, Maverick’s platform autonomously analyzes clinical notes and reports to generate accurate medical codes.

We overcome Revenue Cycle challenges by seamlessly integrating Medical Coding operations with Point-of-Care in real-time to optimize reimbursement. Maverick significantly surpasses industry standards with an 85% Direct-to-Bill rate, automating the medical coding process to enhance efficiency, reduce the workload on human coders, and minimize errors. This automation ensures a smoother, more reliable, and consistent revenue cycle process for healthcare providers.

For more information, visit: www.maverick-ai.com/

Contacts

Michael Wong, michaelw@maverick-ai.com

416-723-6843