Mavenir Names Dipesh Ranjan Senior Vice President and Head of Asia-Pacific Region

Renowned telecom and cloud expert to lead go-to-market strategy and Mavenir’s growth in APAC

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mavenir – the industry’s only end-to-end cloud-native network software provider – today announced the appointment of Dipesh Ranjan to Senior Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific. With more than two decades of experience and expertise in fast-moving technology trends including cloud, AI, software-defined and zero trust networks, Dipesh will lead Mavenir’s unique go-to-market strategy to accelerate and accommodate the company’s rapid growth in the region.


“We are pleased to have an esteemed industry veteran like Dipesh join Mavenir at such a pivotal time, and we look forward to his leadership in propelling Mavenir’s growth in the APAC region,” said Mavenir Executive Vice President of Global Sales, Bahram Jalalizadeh.

“What Mavenir has been able to achieve in the extremely competitive world of telecom technology is remarkable,” says Dipesh. “I am excited to join the company at such an opportune time, where Mavenir’s market disruption via cloud and software innovation is driving new growth. With the app the “new edge,” and cloud-native software dominating the digital revolution, Mavenir’s broad portfolio and innovative technology provides telcos, enterprises, global system integrators and hyperscalers an unprecedented vehicle for digital transformation. I look forward to this incredible new journey with Mavenir.”

Dipesh brings more than 22 years of experience in the telecommunications and cloud industry. He is renowned for his expertise in the new-generation technology ecosystem, as well as his ability to build businesses from the ground up while developing and managing high-performing, global teams. Prior to Mavenir, Dipesh served nearly 15 years in key positions at Tata Communications before being named vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Japan and India, for NetFoundry, a Tata Group innovation business. There, he led successful initiatives with telecom operators, enterprises and cloud providers, establishing various regional business units around enterprises and partners across India and Asia-Pacific and built a global partner group based out of the United Kingdom. He is an alumnus of the MIT Sloan School of Management, where he serves as MIT’s education council representative in Singapore.

Dipesh will be based out of Mavenir’s Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For information about Mavenir, visit: www.mavenir.com.

