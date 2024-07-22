Mavenir Moves in on Market Leader Status in New Omdia Core Vendors Report

Top for 5G “new logo” new business

Top two for cloud -native readiness, automation, and policy and charging categories

Top five for core portfolio network functions (NFs)

Mavenir scores joint first for new logos – gaining 5G business from a competitor or with a greenfield 5G deployment – with the report recognizing Mavenir’s strong focus in the challenging “diverse and fragmented” European market.

“Mavenir has improved its position in the 2024 edition, and it is edging ever closer to the market leader’s category,” states the report. “It has a mature portfolio and ranks in top two for cloud native, automation, and policy and charging categories. Mavenir has focused on winning new customers in all global regions for both 4G and 5G core, and in 2023, it added seven new logos. It has further won expansion projects with its existing customers.”

Mavenir’s advances as shown in the Omdia Core Vendors 2024 report come close on the heels of the company’s outstanding performance in Omdia’s RAN Vendors Report published in May this year.

Ashok Khuntia, President, Core Networks for Mavenir said: “This is another independent verification of the superb performance of our team, the trust that our customers place in us, and the overall quality of our portfolio. Mavenir is committed to delivering outstanding software and services, and we will continue to strive to exceed the expectations of our customers, and of the market.”

For this report, Omdia selected two main dimensions for the evaluation: the core business performance and the core portfolio breadth. For business performance, the categories are the global packet core revenue, the 5G share of each vendor’s total core revenue, the number of 5G commercial deals with CSPs, the number of 5G live core networks and the number of new logos.

For the portfolio dimension, Omdia took several subcategories into consideration, including the portfolio breadth, could-native readiness, signaling, automation case as SaaS, and policy and charging for 5G core. For the 2024 iteration of the report, a survey questionnaire was sent to 16 vendors, seven more than in the 2023 edition.

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

