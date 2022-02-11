Mavenir Introduces Intelligent IoT Platform for Smarter Analytics

Leverage AI to realize the potential of 5G, through end-to-end low latency IoT Analytics

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announces the commercial availability of its Intelligent IoT Platform (IIoTP). The solution applies artificial intelligence (AI) to data streams from IoT sensors, enabling enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) to gain instant insights and actionable intelligence.

As the demand for IoT applications increase with the rollout of 5G networks, a large number and variety of sensors can now be deployed. Such sensors are generating huge amounts of data, which require near real time analysis with very low latency to derive actionable insights. The use of AI and analytics at scale has become of imperative importance.

Mavenir’s IIoTP is a comprehensive solution that can be deployed independently or in conjunction with the Mavenir’s Intelligent Video Application (IVA) and other AI applications, on any cloud or on-prem hardware, to realize end-to-end use case based, IoT sensor data analysis. The Mavenir IIoTP integrates with a variety of sensors including 2G/3G/4G/5G that can be deployed on various networks including cellular and Wi-Fi.

“With the continued explosion of 5G devices coming online, platforms like Mavenir’s IIoTP are designed to converge hardware stacks and common software frameworks to provide CSPs with intelligent, optimized insights that can be offered to enterprise users for real-world IoT initiatives,” said Aniruddho Basu, Executive Vice President for Emerging Business at Mavenir.

The platform provides the scalability to support large number of sensors and the flexibility to configure a variety of sensors. The events can be integrated with down-stream interfaces for end-to-end realization of variety of use cases. The processing can be split between the edge cloud and the centralized cloud to realize low latency and reduced data bandwidth needs.

“Mavenir’s IIoTP is the latest addition to Mavenir’s portfolio of AI Applications. IIoTP and IVA enable enterprises and CSPs to tap into AI-enabled solutions that empower businesses,” said Srinivas Chitiveli, VP, Product Management, Mavenir Edge AI Apps. “Mavenir is a unique vendor capable of leveraging AI delivering IVA and IIoTP as part of a comprehensive 5G solution, resulting in optimized deployments and lowered costs towards realizing value.”

Key use cases for Mavenir’s IIoTP include:

Manufacturing: Automate operations to reduce cost and downtime and improve performance.

and improve performance. Smart Cities and Smart Campuses: Optimize the handling of infrastructure, provide dwellers with better living conditions, and enhance the environmental, social and economic sustainability.

Mining and Construction: Enhancing worker safety, equipment availability and equipment usage.

Smart Buildings: Enhancing building safety and comfort of occupants

