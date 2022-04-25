Mavenir Expands Capabilities in Europe With Open RAN Centre of Excellence in Germany

Growing European capabilities to support Open RAN end-to-end delivery

BONN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OpenRAN–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has expanded its European capabilities with the establishment of an Open RAN Centre of Excellence in Germany.

Centred in Bonn, with satellite teams in Düsseldorf and Munich, the Centre of Excellence will support European Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) with Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) engineering, planning, design, system integration and deployment.

Germany is a strong advocate for the development and adoption of Open RAN technologies. Open RAN is playing a key role in the country’s Mobile Network Transformation strategy: all German MNOs have committed to adopting Open RAN. The technology is also backed by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, which announced €300 million ($344 million) in funding to develop and test Open RAN technology in the country.

Vishant Vora, President, Global Operations and Managed Services at Mavenir, said, “Mavenir’s Centre of Excellence in Germany is developing advanced Open RAN end-to-end skills, and supporting our German customers with localised support to accelerate Open RAN deployments.”

Puneet Sethi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of RAN Business at Mavenir, said, “This latest Centre of Excellence further extends access to Mavenir’s Open RAN expertise across Europe and complements existing R&D design centres of excellence in Sweden, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom.”

This announcement builds on Mavenir’s leadership in Open RAN. Earlier in the year, Mavenir launched the comprehensive OpenBeam™ portfolio of O-RAN compliant radio products, which provide MNOs with Open RAN solutions spanning micro, macro, millimeter wave (mmWave), and massive MIMO (mMIMO) use cases.

Mavenir is a multinational organisation delivering a regional focus through its globally placed offices and centres of excellence, driving the knowledge and innovation across the regions. The Centre of Excellence in Germany builds on Mavenir’s growing global presence with its network of dedicated Centres of Excellence and Innovation. It joins the Open vRAN, 5G, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), open virtualized Multi Radio Access Technology (vMRAT), and software/system design for Open RAN Radio Units Centres located across EMEA, as well as the NFV/SDN Cloud Innovation Centres in North America, India, and Asia Pacific.

