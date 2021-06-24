Mavenir and Qualcomm Collaborate to Deliver Open RAN 4G/5G Indoor and Outdoor Radio Solutions for Public and Private Networks

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OpenRAN–Mavenir1, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop indoor and outdoor solutions for both private and public network deployments aiming to broaden the choices for Open RAN customers.

With rising capacity and coverage demands of 5G, driven by diverse enterprise and consumer requirements, there is a growing need for network densification that harnesses all available spectrum based on flexible and cost-effective radio solutions. This collaboration aims to leverage the power of Mavenir’s software solutions and Qualcomm Technologies’ platform leadership, to deliver a suite of radio solutions based on Open RAN architecture.

Mavenir software running on the Qualcomm® 4G and 5G RAN Platforms for Small Cells (FSM), providing a full range of Open RAN software upgradable radio solutions is designed to meet the scalability demands of next-generation indoor and outdoor networks. This is made possible by architecture flexibility offered by Mavenir’s cloud-native solutions, and power-efficient design, and global spectrum band support offered by Qualcomm 4G and 5G RAN Platforms. The products aim to meet the needs for both Communications Service Provider (CSP) and Enterprise segments.

Key highlights include:

– The development and integration of Mavenir Open RAN split 2 compliant software solution with Qualcomm 4G and 5G RAN Platforms

– Mavenir Software solution adaptation across a variety of Qualcomm 4G and 5G RAN Platforms for Small Cells (FSM) based indoor and outdoor radio products developed by the Small Cell ODM ecosystem

“Mavenir’s role in growing the ecosystem has been to ensure that the market demand is being addressed with a range of radio options to fit all deployments and use cases,” said Mavenir’s Aniruddho Basu, SVP and GM of Emerging Business. “Mavenir’s containerized Open RAN, AI analytics and automation software, coupled with Qualcomm Technologies’ powerful 4G and 5G access point platforms aim to create an extensive range of high performance, cost-effective radio solutions for multiple segments and applications with full architectural flexibility.”

“The Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform for small cells, with support for 5G mmWave and Sub-6 GHz spectrum, is designed to deliver enhanced network coverage, capacity, and superior power efficiency,” said Gerardo Giaretta, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited about this collaboration with an Open RAN industry leader like Mavenir as it will help drive open and virtualized 5G RAN proliferation globally in places like airports, stadiums, and hospitals.”

1 Through its affiliate ip.access, a Mavenir Company

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

