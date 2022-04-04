Matterkind Announces the Launch of Outcome Navigator

First-In-Market Outcome-Based Marketing Solutions for Results Without Risk

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Matterkind, IPG’s activation intelligence company, announced today the launch of Outcome Navigator. Outcome Navigator (ON) includes existing Matterkind capabilities alongside new, first-in-market solutions, extending IPG’s offerings to marketers charged with growth goals. Bolstered by data, identity, and technology capabilities from sister IPG companies Acxiom and Kinesso, Matterkind’s ON is adaptable to a brand’s marketing needs, is available as standalone capabilities, and is already successfully proven with leading brands such as Carnival Cruise Line and New Balance.

The suite’s Addressable Outcomes offering includes Affiliate Outcomes and Commerce Outcomes, and its Pay for Performance offering includes Qualified Lead Generation, Guaranteed Outcomes, and TV Outcomes. As a suite of outcome-based marketing solutions that deliver business results for brands while remaining respectful to people, Outcome Navigator is a natural extension of Matterkind’s conscious marketing – marketing that respects and thoughtfully adapts to people’s needs and marketers’ goals.

“People expect value from their engagements with brands, now more than ever,” stated Erica Schmidt, Global CEO Matterkind, Chief Culture Officer, Kinesso. “The pandemic led to new buying behaviors and tremendous social change. As a result, brands are looking not only to benefit from near-term growth and performance, but also to build and protect long-term brand trust. Marketers must deliver outcomes to the business while still being respectful to people, and ON makes that possible.”

Traditional outcome-based marketing has a downside – systems that are geared solely toward volume vs. value. With Outcome Navigator, marketers can focus less on volume and more on the value of better engagement with their audiences, while directly linking the results of their campaign to meaningful business outcomes.

“We needed a fresh look into audiences, ad formats, and platforms to drive site bookings,” stated Ken Tate, Chief Commercial Officer of Carnival Cruise Line. “We came to Matterkind with specific needs for reaching our current and future guests in an effective and relevant way, with a low-risk, high-performance campaign. Matterkind’s Pay for Performance solution has shown extremely successful results thus far, with our media attributed online bookings improving 20% from Q3 to Q4 in 2021.”

“Affiliate Marketing has become a true strategic asset within our media mix,” said Ashley Bertschmann, Senior Marketing Manager of North America Media & Consumer Acquisition at New Balance. “Reinforcing New Balance’s position as a premium lifestyle and performance brand, while continuing to bring value to their engagements with us, were important goals. Matterkind was able to make that happen, aligning cross-channel teams, and growing our revenue each year in a brand accretive way.”

Outcome Navigator is purpose-built for the complexity of today’s converged marketing funnel, where decisions must be fluid and based on customer needs. Matterkind understands that marketing investment must be accountable to the brand, and to the brand’s audience – regardless of channel. ON delivers without the risk and ensures marketing spend delivers results, brands communicate with respect, and that marketing channels are connected and optimized.

The complete set of Outcome Navigator capabilities include:

Addressable Outcomes:

Affiliate Outcomes: A data-driven approach integrates affiliate into the overall marketing mix, combining strategic expertise, partner performance and diversity, audience first targeting capabilities, and transparent reporting. ON analyzes existing affiliate programs, forecasts, and identifies key opportunities and new partnerships.

Commerce Outcomes: Matterkind delivers cross-retailer marketing programs to drive in-store and on-site sales in a seamless and connected fashion; incorporating in-flight optimization, total sales measurement and cross-retailer insights using valuable retailer first-party data. This gives brands more control and reach without reliance on third-party cookies, while providing an understanding of not just sales, but also what is driving those sales. Commerce Outcomes allows brands to use rich data-based in-purchase behavior to reach potential customers wherever they are buying.

Addressable Pay for Performance:

Qualified Lead Generation: Establishing a direct relationship with people, in a compliant way, is crucial to brands with the upcoming end to third-party cookies. In order to connect, brands will need opt-in first-party data. With Qualified Lead Generation, brands can grow their database with net new, deduplicated and qualified leads in a real time, and privacy safe way. This is a highly scalable offering that can integrate with other addressable programs seamlessly.

Guaranteed Outcomes: ON offers customized pricing models. The approach is simple: make every single dollar work hard to drive results. Clients can scale their efforts, leverage cross-channel conversions, better anticipate budgets, experience smarter optimization, and respectfully message users for better customer relationships.

TV Outcomes: ON assists clients in leveraging the power of television to deliver measurable business outcomes, guaranteed in-target household reach, incremental reach, understanding the impact of your investment on sales, and cross-channel streaming video program, while only paying for results.

With Outcome Navigator, Matterkind can provide standardized metrics reports, along with in-flight optimization, and deliver opt-in, privacy compliant first-party data into brands’ databases, while providing a service that is responsible, ethical, and accountable through guaranteed outcome models.

About Matterkind

Matterkind, IPG’s activation intelligence company, drives better business outcomes while putting the customer experience first. Through the lens of conscious marketing, they employ ethical data, through patented applications, to deliver addressable activation intelligence. Matterkind strengthens connectivity between brands and their audiences, through trusted partnership, excellence, and expertise. Matterkind is a part of Kinesso, the marketing technology unit of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Matterkind.com.

