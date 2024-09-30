MATTER Launches First Paratus Digital Health Hub Readiness Accelerator as Part of BARDA Accelerator Network

The accelerator seeks next-generation digital health solutions supporting preparedness and response to health security threats.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MATTER, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub, launches the first accelerator program for the Paratus Digital Health Hub. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response. As the Digital Health Hub of the BARDA Accelerator Network, Paratus supports early-stage innovators and companies as part of the agency’s mission to ensure the nation has emergency medical countermeasures necessary to respond to health security threats.

The new Digital Health Hub, called Paratus — the Latin word meaning “ready for anything” — was launched in mid-September. The hub, operated by MATTER, focuses on developing and validating innovative digital health solutions to empower the nation to prepare for and respond to health security threats and improve the continuum of clinical care.

The first accelerator has a wide-ranging scope to identify digital health technologies that enhance preparedness and response to health security threats. Areas of focus for the accelerator include digital health tools that enhance preparedness and response to public health emergencies due to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) incidents, pandemic influenza, and emerging infectious diseases. These tools should increase access, reduce cost, or more rapidly disseminate medical countermeasures (MCMs).

The hub is specifically interested in digital health solutions that can support preparedness, health readiness, and mobilization. Examples include, but are not limited to:

Tools to enhance MCM readiness and clinical capacity

Technologies to enhance clinical trial diversity

Capabilities that promote more equitable access to MCMs

At-home diagnostics and telemedicine solutions

Risk assessment and patient stratification capabilities and tools

AI and machine learning innovations to enhance preparedness and response to public health emergencies

AI and machine learning innovations to increase the efficiency of pre-clinical development of MCMs

Novel ways to collect and validate real-world evidence

“We’re looking for entrepreneurs with innovative technologies, the potential to build great companies and a passion for improving the public health readiness of the country — whether they are currently focused on this space or not,” said Steven Collens, CEO of MATTER. “Participating companies will gain access to leading executives, investors and mentors with deep expertise who can help them build, fund and scale their companies.”

The 10-week, virtual accelerator will provide participating companies with access to mentorship, exclusive resources and interactive curriculum from subject matter experts to refine their value propositions and craft their pitches, in addition to providing access to BARDA and relevant industry leaders. The program will culminate in a virtual showcase. Submissions are sought from around the world. Applications are now open and will close at 11:59pm CT on November 22, 2024. Learn more here.

To learn more about the Paratus Digital Health Hub, visit matter.health/paratus

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under agreement number 75A50124C00028.

