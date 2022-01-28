Mattel Films and Netflix Partner on Masters of the Universe Live-Action Motion Picture from The Nee Brothers

Rising Talent Kyle Allen to Star as He-Man

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Netflix announced today they are developing Masters of the Universe, Mattel’s iconic franchise from the 1980s, into a live-action motion picture which is expected to begin production in summer 2022. The Nee Brothers (The Lost City, Band of Robbers) co-direct from a screenplay, written by the Nee’s and David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wonder Woman 1984). Rising talent Kyle Allen (West Side Story) will star as Prince Adam/He-Man.





When an orphan named Adam discovers he is a prince destined to be the savior of a faraway land, he must quickly learn of his power and the importance of saving his true home from an evil force.

“Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids in the eighties with the message of becoming the best version of yourself. With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can’t wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga,” said Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films.

“We’ve always been inspired by the fantastical world of Eternia,” said producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. “This movie has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners and we are so excited to tell an entirely new story for Masters of the Universe with the Nee Brothers and Dave Callaham for Mattel and Netflix and share it with a global audience.”

Brenner and Kevin McKeon (VP of Mattel Films) will lead the project for Mattel Films. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch (Being the Ricardos, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Fences, The Equalizer, The Upside) and DeVon Franklin will produce. The project was formerly in development at Sony.

Last summer, Mattel and Netflix partnered to bring Eternia back to screens in two series. Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a continuation of the classic storyline from the 1980s. Kevin Smith served as the showrunner which featured an all-star voice cast including Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar, to name a few. Netflix also launched He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, a dazzling CG-animated series which reimagined the thrilling heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull for this next generation of fans.

Since its creation in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has become a cultural phenomenon spanning toys, television, film, comics, books, and video games. It’s transcended generations and ignited passion amongst fans around the world. Now, more than 30 years later, Mattel is bringing Masters of the Universe back to delight long-standing fans and introduce a new generation to Eternia and the thrilling, heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull. From the beginning, the brand was built upon the message of becoming the best version of yourself.

Masters of the Universe was first introduced to the world in 1982 through a line of action figures. In 1983, the animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe™ premiered and became one of the first kids’ show to be syndicated on television.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

