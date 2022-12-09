Matt Murphy, President & CEO, Marvell – New GSA BOD Chair

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Board of Directors welcomes our new appointed Chair, Matt Murphy, President and CEO of Marvell Technology.

The GSA Board represents some of the most influential companies in the industry that are responsible for assisting the organization and steering its vision of providing a comprehensive global perspective and commitment to foster collaboration, innovation and integration for the industry and across the value chain.

“ Matt is an exceptionally well respected and admired CEO, and the GSA Board of Directors looks forward to benefitting from his vision for the industry and his impressive leadership,” said Jodi Shelton. It is a critical time for the semiconductor industry and the decisions we make as an industry will help drive the next phase of growth and innovation.”

Matt Murphy is President and Chief Executive Officer of Marvell Technology. He has led the company since joining in July 2016 and also serves as a member of its Board of Directors. Under his leadership, Marvell has undergone a significant transformation –pivoting strategically to focus on building technology for the data infrastructure market – and seeing the company’s enterprise value grow more than tenfold. Matt has been publicly recognized with a Silicon Valley Business Journal 2019 C-Suite award for Top CEO of Large Public Company, and in 2018 Institutional Investor named him All-America Executive Team Best CEO in the semiconductor category.

“ I am honored to become Chair of GSA’s Board of Directors and look forward to partnering with my fellow Board members and other partners to further advance the global semiconductor ecosystem,” said Matt Murphy. “ Semiconductors have proven to be an indispensable part of the global economy and there has never been a more important time for the entire ecosystem to come together and collaborate on a global level. The semiconductor industry continues to be a catalyst for technological progress and the world is counting on this group to fuel innovation like never before.”

Prior to joining Marvell, Matt worked for Maxim Integrated, where he advanced through a series of business leadership roles over two decades. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Business Units and Sales & Marketing, overseeing all product development and go-to-market activities. In prior roles, Matt led the company’s communications, data center, and automotive business groups, all of which experienced significant growth under his leadership.

Matt earned a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College and is also a graduate of the Stanford Executive Program. He served on the Board of Directors of eBay Inc. from 2019 to 2022 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), where he also served as Chairman in 2018.

In addition to the new board members, GSA welcomed nearly 40 new members in 2022 bringing the total number of member companies to nearly 300. GSA member companies currently represent more than 75 percent of the $580+ billion traditional semiconductor industry.

About GSA: GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents 300+ corporate members on six continents, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 75 percent of the $580B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.

