Matrix Executions Holdings Announces Leadership Change

Jordan Naylor appointed to CEO; Tony Saliba transitioning to Vice Chairman of the Board

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#options–Matrix Executions Holdings, LLC (“MEH”), a holding company and owner of Matrix Executions, LLC, a broker-dealer specializing in trading workflow automation for options markets, today announced the promotion of Jordan Naylor from President of MEH to CEO and Tony Saliba’s transition from CEO to Vice Chairman of the Board of MEH.

As CEO, Naylor will be responsible for running the company and coordinating with the Matrix Board on various strategic initiatives. As Vice Chairman of the Board, Saliba will assist in crafting the long-term strategy of the firm and its subsidiaries and continue to mentor senior management.

“I have worked with Jordan for more than 20 years. He’s a master technologist, possesses a deep knowledge of options market structure, and, like me, is a builder,” said Saliba. “I will work closely with Jordan to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to evangelize for Matrix and contribute to our strategic roadmap.”

Naylor is assuming the CEO role after a record-setting year for both Matrix Executions and the listed options industry overall. In 2021, Matrix’s options volumes were up 55%, options market share increased by 66%, and the firm grew its client base by 25%. And Matrix’s technology is now certified and available on 30+ third-party OMS/EMS systems.

“Thus far, we’ve created a market-leading suite of customizable options execution algos, enhancing execution quality and liquidity access at ultra-low latencies,” said Naylor. “I will be intensely focused on continuing to innovate and iterate while catering to the needs of our buy- and sell-side clients.”

Matrix will be moving to state-of-the-art offices in the heart of Chicago’s financial district in April.

About Matrix Executions, LLC

Matrix Executions, LLC, is an agency-only broker-dealer focused on best execution and trading workflow automation. A technology-driven firm, Matrix was founded by options innovators with decades of experience in cutting-edge execution solutions. With unique industry expertise and state-of-the-art assets, Matrix delivers exceptional technology and effective results to demanding institutional professionals. Matrix Executions is a subsidiary of Matrix Executions Holdings, LLC, and is headquartered in Chicago. Matrix is a member of all options exchanges. For more information, contact info@matrixexecutions.com, call (312)-334-8000, or visit Matrixexecutions.com.

