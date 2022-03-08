Matrix Executions Closes Record 2021 In Options Markets; Prepares for Another Record Year Powered by Devoted Client Service

Surging options trading interest, key hires, client acquisitions, and technology enhancements lead to 66% increase in market share

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Matrix Executions, LLC (“Matrix”), a broker-dealer specializing in trading workflow automation for options markets, today announced another year of growth, building on the strong foundation of 2020’s accomplishments.

In 2021, Matrix focused on expanding the capabilities of its best-of-breed customizable smart algo rack, catering to the discrete needs of buy- and sell-side customers during a period of heightened interest in the use of listed options.

Statistics and milestones that reflect the firm’s year-over-year growth in 2021 include:

Options volume up 55%

Options market share up 66%

Equities volume up 84%

Grew client base 25%

Matrix now certified and available on 30+ third-party OMS/EMS systems

Continued to provide enhanced/customized algo capabilities to meet clients’ needs

Expanded its liquidity network by adding four large liquidity providers

“With competition so intense and market moves sudden, traders and liquidity providing organizations can’t afford to be average,” said Tony Saliba, Founder of Matrix. “We’ve spent 2021 ensuring that our customers have the tools they need to execute their flow efficiently, at ultra-low latencies, and at scale in the face of continued headline risk.”

Matrix invested in its growth by expanding its full-time staff by 10% to better support its expanding client base. In 2022, Matrix will continue to provide further enhanced execution quality and liquidity access through its market-leading suite of customizable options execution algos. In April, Matrix will be moving into newly designed office spaces in the heart of Chicago’s financial district.

To learn more about how Matrix can improve your infrastructure and execution quality, contact info@matrixexecutions.com or call (312) 334-8000.

About Matrix Executions, LLC

Matrix Executions, LLC, is an agency-only broker-dealer focused on best execution and trading workflow automation. A technology-driven firm, Matrix was founded by options innovators with decades of experience in cutting-edge execution solutions. With unique industry expertise and state-of-the-art assets, Matrix delivers exceptional technology and effective results to demanding institutional professionals. Matrix Executions is a subsidiary of Matrix Holding Group, LLC, and is headquartered in Chicago. Matrix is a member of all options exchanges. For more information, contact info@matrixexecutions.com, call (312)-334-8000, or visit Matrixexecutions.com.

