<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Materion Corporation to Hold Annual Shareholder’s Meeting May 17
Business Wire

Materion Corporation to Hold Annual Shareholder’s Meeting May 17

di Business Wire

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will hold its annual shareholder’s meeting (the Annual Meeting) at the Boston Marriott Newton hotel in Newton, Massachusetts on May 17, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).

About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,700 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

Contacts

Investors:
Kyle Kelleher

(216) 383-4931

kyle.kelleher@materion.com

Media:
Jason Saragian

(216) 383-6893

jason.saragian@materion.com

Articoli correlati

Top-Producing Jason Martin Group Joins The Real Brokerage

Business Wire Business Wire -
20-agent team bolsters Real’s capabilities throughout the D.C. metro area TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$REAX #therealbrokerage--The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX:...
Continua a leggere

Blue Apron Announces NYSE Acceptance of Continued Listing Compliance Plan

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) today announced that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has accepted the company’s...
Continua a leggere

Credo Pushes Bandwidth Barriers at OFC 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) invites OFC conference attendees to visit its public display...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Top-Producing Jason Martin Group Joins The Real Brokerage

Business Wire