Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a second-quarter 2024 dividend of $0.135 per share of common stock, an increase of $0.005 per share. The dividend is payable on June 7, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2024.





About Materion

Materion Corporation is a global leader in advanced materials solutions for high-performance industries including semiconductor, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy and automotive. With nearly 100 years of expertise in specialty engineered alloy systems, inorganic chemicals and powders, precious and non-precious metals, beryllium and beryllium composites, and precision filters and optical coatings, Materion partners with customers to enable breakthrough solutions that move the world forward. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the company employs more than 3,400 talented people worldwide, serving customers in more than 60 countries.

Contacts

Investors:

Kyle Kelleher



(216) 383-4931



kyle.kelleher@materion.com

Media:

Jason Saragian



(216) 383-6893



jason.saragian@materion.com