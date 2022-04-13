Home Business Wire Materialise NV to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on Thursday, April 28,...
Business Wire

Materialise NV to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on Thursday, April 28, 2022

di Business Wire

LEUVEN, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CET.

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results on the same day, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. To access the call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

  • U.S. Dial In: 844-469-2530
  • International Dial In: 765-507-2679
  • Passcode: 2437458

A live audio webcast will be accessible through http://investors.materialise.com. The webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company’s website for one year.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Harriet Fried

LHA

212.838.3777

hfried@lhai.com

Articoli correlati

JFrog Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today...
Continua a leggere

Denmark Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026: Significant Investment by Hyperscale Data Centres Including Apple, Facebook and Google in Denmark, Attracted by Low-Cost Renewable...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Denmark: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. There are over...
Continua a leggere

Perficient Announces Partnership With Atlanta United

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Palo Alto Networks

Cloud e sicurezza: i cybercriminali sfruttano i controlli IAM non adeguati

Cloud