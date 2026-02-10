Material Honored as 2025 Acquia Partner of the Year for Content Optimization

– Recognition highlights company’s commitment to superior customer outcomes in a digital landscape defined by shifting consumer habits and evolving business needs –

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Material, an intelligent growth company providing consumer data and insights, brand strategy and product innovation, is pleased to announce its recognition as 2025 Acquia Partner of the Year for Content Optimization.

Material builds moments and systems that shape behavior, spur action and grow brand value. As consumers increasingly discover and engage with content through AI-driven tools and evolving digital experiences, the Acquia Partner Award for Content Optimization recognizes Material’s ability to help brands adapt, improve content performance and deliver measurable business outcomes.

“We are honored to receive the Acquia Partner of the Year award for Content Optimization,” said Caroline Mackenzie Kennedy, Chief Commercial Officer at Material. “This recognition underscores our shared commitment to helping organizations optimize their digital ecosystems for relevance, performance and scale in a shifting digital landscape. Together with Acquia, Material enables our clients to adapt to evolving consumer behavior and achieve stronger returns on their digital investments.”

Acquia, a leader in open digital experience software, honored 25 organizations worldwide for their exceptional use of Acquia technologies. These awards celebrate partners who have set new standards for technical excellence by implementing high-quality solutions that help customers improve marketing outcomes and enhance business results.

Material has long been recognized as a leading Acquia partner globally. The company earned Acquia Engage Awards in 2022 and 2023 for its digital experience work with the United Nations Development Programme and INSEAD. Last year, Material was named Acquia Global Partner of the Year.

