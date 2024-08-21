Material Announces Hiring of Three Key Senior Leaders

– New senior leaders reflect enterprise’s commitment to client success and growing capabilities in data and AI, technology, strategy and innovation –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Material, a leading insights, marketing and technology company, is pleased to announce the hiring of three new senior leaders. Maury Giles joins the company as SVP, Growth; Arun Kumar assumes the role of SVP and Global Data + Analytics Practice Lead; and Kate Whittle joins Material as SVP, Strategy + Innovation.









Material combines deep human insights, data engineering, design and technology to help companies transform their customer relationships and catalyze growth. These three new hires reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to furthering its position as the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative and recognizable brands.

“ Each of these leaders brings tremendous value to Material, our clients and our collective ability to unlock human insights and deliver transformative solutions to complex modern business challenges,” said Bill Kanarick, Material CEO. “ In keeping with Material’s core values, Maury, Arun and Kate all boldly exemplify what it means to be a builder. I look forward to their impact as we continue to strengthen our interconnected teams and build innovative solutions for the clients we serve.”

Maury Giles, SVP, Growth

Maury brings to Material more than 25 years of experience designing market research and applying actionable human insights to projects spanning communications, customer experience and product and service strategy. Most recently the Chief Growth Officer at Heart+Mind Strategies, he is also the founder of two consulting firms, Pursuit Strategies and Ipsos Strategy3. He is a 3-time David Ogilvy Award winner for excellence in research- and insights-driven advertising and is a recognized thought leader at the intersections of brand, insights and design. In this role, he will contribute to Material’s ongoing growth in integrated solutions across insights, strategy, marketing and technology.

Arun Kumar, SVP and Global Practice Lead, Data + Analytics

Arun is a recognized industry leader in AI and data-driven marketing strategy, with a history of developing cutting-edge solutions for global businesses and fostering a culture of growth and innovation. He joins Material from Hero Digital, where he held the role of EVP and Global Practice Lead for Data and AI. He previously held senior data and analytics leadership positions at Publicis and Wunderman Thompson. Arun brings to Material a wealth of experience in driving client growth and success, building high-performing data and insights teams and expanding organizational capabilities and effectiveness through the strategic use of data and AI.

Kate Whittle, SVP, Strategy + Innovation

Kate is a strategist and insights leader with a proven track record of translating data into actionable insights and customer-centric strategies for the world’s largest and most influential companies. She joins Material from PSB Insights, where she held a variety of senior and executive leadership roles including Managing Director for Research Excellence, Chief Experience Officer and, most recently, Chief Client Officer. A highly impactful and motivational team leader, Kate will play an instrumental role in Material’s strategy and insights practice, building innovative new solutions and offerings that align with ongoing shifts in the business landscape and clients’ evolving challenges.

About Material

Material is a global strategy partner that combines deep human insights with modern technology to speed engagement and growth for the world’s most recognizable brands and innovative companies. We design + build customer-centric business models and experiences to create transformative relationships between businesses and the people they serve. Learn more at www.materialplus.io.

Contacts

Tiffany Francis, Material



tiffany.francis@materialplus.io