Masters AI Taps Legal AI’s Leading Voice Cat Casey to Anchor the Industry’s First True AI Learning Ecosystem & Global Conference Series

TechnoCat Founder Brings Velocity, Clarity, and Two Decades of Trust to the Masters AI Legal Experience, Uniting Conferences, Content, Community, and Training for Practical AI Fluency

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masters AI, a division of The Master Conference, announced today a partnership with Cat Casey that fundamentally changes what Masters AI Legal is and what it can deliver. Casey, who founded TechnoCat and has spent 20 years as legal's most credible voice on AI, becomes the anchor of a reimagined global conference series and comprehensive learning ecosystem. The goal is straightforward: make legal professionals genuinely fluent in AI at the moment the profession needs it most.

Cat Casey brings something unusual to Masters AI Legal: gravity and velocity working together. She has deep expertise built over two decades, but she also brings momentum, presence, and an ability to make complex technology comprehensible without oversimplifying it. She understands where AI is delivering real value, where it's still just hype, and where legal professionals will face their next challenges.

“Masters AI Legal is where the legal industry finally gets to learn AI without being sold nonsense. I’ve spent decades inside law firms, legal tech, and the messy middle where real work actually happens. People trust me because I don’t sugarcoat, I don’t AI-wash, and I don’t waste lawyers’ time,” said Cat Casey, Legal AI guru & TechnoCat founder. “This partnership lets me turn all of that experience into something practical, energizing, and even a little sparkly. Lawyers, law students, in-house teams, and legal tech builders learning together with real tools and real scenarios. I’m not popping in for a keynote and disappearing. I’m embedded in the experience, keeping it grounded, honest, and human. Less fear. More fluency.”

TechnoCat remains an independent voice while Masters AI Legal provides the global platform. Their collaboration transforms Masters AI Legal from a respected forum into a dynamic platform where legal professionals don't just learn about AI but develop the fluency to lead with it.

As legal tech leader Olga V. Mack puts it, “Cat cuts through the noise. She tells lawyers what AI can do, what it can’t, and what actually matters in between. No hype. Just the work.”

Why This Partnership Matters Now

AI is actively reshaping legal work, judgment, ethics, and professional identity right now. Yet most legal professionals are navigating this transformation alone, piecing together fragmented learning from scattered webinars and consultants who have never practiced law. The quality has been inconsistent and the anxiety keeps building. Masters AI Legal with Cat Casey solves that problem by creating a centralized ecosystem where legal professionals build practical AI fluency with trusted guidance, proven methods, and peers facing identical challenges.

"The legal profession needed someone they already trust to guide them through AI transformation, and they needed a platform that could deliver practical fluency at scale," said Mike Dalewitz, Executive Chairman of Masters AI. "Cat Casey is that trusted voice. Masters AI Legal is that platform. Together, we're building the working room where legal professionals develop the fluency, judgment, and confidence to lead with AI."

A Human-Centered Ecosystem for Legal AI Fluency

Formerly known as the Masters Conference Legal, Masters AI Legal creates a purpose-built ecosystem where legal professionals build practical AI fluency with their peers, using methods that work. The experience prioritizes actionable mastery over theory, moving beyond panels and into the tools and trenches where real work happens. Ethics sits at the center, with trustworthy AI examined, tested, and governed rather than assumed.

The ecosystem includes:

Global Conference Series and Immersive Events: Multi-city conferences, summits, retreats, and off-site bootcamps designed as connected hubs for hands-on learning and collaboration. The inaugural Masters AI Legal Conference launches on March 6, 2026, at 1 Bank of America Center in Charlotte, NC, setting the tone for a global rollout across 11 cities.

Multi-city conferences, summits, retreats, and off-site bootcamps designed as connected hubs for hands-on learning and collaboration. The inaugural Masters AI Legal Conference launches on March 6, 2026, at 1 Bank of America Center in Charlotte, NC, setting the tone for a global rollout across 11 cities. Always-On Content and Learning: Show-driven digital programming, educational video, research, and whitepapers that extend conversations year-round.

Show-driven digital programming, educational video, research, and whitepapers that extend conversations year-round. Living Community and Leadership Network: AI-powered online community, curated executive dinners, roundtables, networking, and mentorship .

AI-powered online community, curated executive dinners, roundtables, networking, and . Professional Certifications: Practical credentials that signal real AI fluency and readiness, not theoretical familiarity.

Each conference brings together practicing attorneys, legal technologists, corporate counsel, law students, and industry partners to hear from global icons of legal AI, along with practitioners, judges, technologists, researchers, operators, and policy leaders. This cross-disciplinary mix delivers depth and range of perspective that doesn't exist anywhere else in the legal conference landscape.

"Legal professionals are ready to learn how to use AI responsibly in their practice," said Kevin Vermeulen, CEO of The Masters Conference and Masters AI. "That requires hands-on training, ethical frameworks, operational strategies, and ongoing community support. It requires moving from theory to application with a trusted guide. Cat Casey is that guide, and Masters AI Legal is the platform that makes it happen at scale."

Industry Momentum and Support

The launch of Masters AI Legal with Cat Casey reflects growing consensus across the legal and AI communities: AI fluency is no longer optional.

Built for What Comes Next

Masters AI Legal is the first vertical under the broader Masters AI vision: a multi-industry movement designed to help professionals navigate AI in high-stakes, human-critical domains. Legal is the flagship. Additional verticals, including cybersecurity, are planned as the ecosystem expands.

The organization's longstanding advisory board, including Bobby V. Perez, Richard Clark, Kevin M. Clark, Bruce Malter, and Alex Lewis, remain in place, ensuring continuity as Masters AI scales globally and introduces new formats, certifications, and industry ecosystems.

For conference schedules, certification programs, and community membership, visit www.mastersconference.ai.

For more information about Cat Casey, TechnoCat and the upcoming release of her new book, “AI in Legal Tech: How Generative AI is Transforming Legal Technology and the Practice of Law,” visit, www.thetechnocat.com.

About Masters AI:

Masters AI, a division of The Masters Conference, is a multi-industry movement built for professionals navigating the real impact of artificial intelligence. Through in-person experiences, immersive learning, and ongoing community, Masters AI helps people understand, trust, and lead with AI, while keeping ethics, application, and human judgment firmly in charge.

Liz Whelan

liz@lwprconsulting.com