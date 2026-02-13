Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

On Wednesday, March 4, Raj Seshadri, chief commercial payments officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA. The discussion will begin at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Tuesday, March 10, Linda Kirkpatrick, president, the Americas, will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York, NY. The discussion will begin at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of the discussion and replay will be archived for 30 days at investor.mastercard.com.

