Mastercard Strengthens Digital Asset Security with Close of CipherTrace Acquisition

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mastercard (NYSE: MA) today announced it has completed its acquisition of CipherTrace, a leading cryptocurrency intelligence company that offers digital asset security and fraud solutions for some of the world’s largest banks, exchanges and other financial institutions.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Mastercard as we further enhance our strategic capabilities, technologies and teams to support the evolution of digital assets,” say Ajay Bhalla, president of Cyber and Intelligence at Mastercard. “We believe that working together across the industry, we can deliver more security, transparency and trust to the payments ecosystem.”

The deal creates an integrated offering that combines AI, cyber and blockchain capabilities to provide businesses with greater transparency to help identify and understand their risks and manage regulatory and compliance obligations. The acquisition advances Mastercard’s digital assets strategy and differentiates its real-time payments infrastructure.

